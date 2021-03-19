Appleyard Macadam Yamaha Academy To Guide Young Riders In 2021

A newly formed Appleyard Macadam Yamaha Academy will extend the support of the long-standing Yorkshire team within the Bennetts British Championship. The Academy will initially help the development of young Junior Superstock riders Jack Nixon & Charlie Farrer.

With the renowned four-time British Supersport Champions already running two young riders (Bradley Perie and Rhys Irwin) in their official squad, this latest development underlines the team’s commitment to developing young talent.

All four riders will run Yamaha YZF-R6 machines and Appleyard Macadam technicians will give regular support and guidance to Charlie Farrer and Jack Nixon, and crucially, in pre-race set-up before each BSB weekend.

Charlie Farrer took the British Talent Cup battle down to the final round, taking second place despite two DNF’s. The Mortimer Racing rider from Sunderland who recently turned nineteen moves up to 600cc four-cylinder power in the Junior Superstock class.

Jack Dixon, cousin of Moto2 racer Jake, made his debut in the Junior Superstock series in 2020 catching the attention of many with a hard fought second place finish at Donington Park. The youngster from Folkestone in Kent continues to be a part of the impressive Santander Salt squad and must be among the favourites in this competitive class.

Team Owner Robin Appleyard said, “The team has always prided itself on trying to help develop young riders, so cascading that knowledge down to the Stock class with Jack and Charlie , two bright talents, was an obvious thing to do.

We will try and steepen their learning curve during the season helping with bike set-up and passing on as much experience as we can.”