The reigning Quattro Group British Supersport Champions, Appleyard Macadam Yamaha, will again turn its attention to the stars of the future for the 2021 season, signing Bradley Perie and Rhys Irwin in a bid to help the two young riders fulfil their already-promising potential.

Bradley, from Kendal, Cumbria, and Rhys, from Donegal, Ireland, have both impressed on their privateer Yamaha YZF-R6 machines in the Supersport and Superstock classes respectively, providing an ideal grounding for them to ride the immaculately prepared racebikes of the official Yamaha Supersport race team.

Bradley Perie, who has just turned 21, had a standout season, chalking up six podiums on his way to fourth in the Supersport class. Having come so close to his first victory, the youngster is hungry to improve on his position in the standings next year. Eighteen-year-old Rhys Irwin moved up to the Superstock 600 series full time, securing three hard-earned race wins and the overall runner-up position in the division.

After logging up an unprecedented fourth consecutive British Supersport title with Rory Skinner, the Keighley-based team and dealership will now focus on getting their two new chargers onto the podium. They also plan to launch a separate Appleyard Academy scheme, with more news to follow on this project shortly.

The squad is currently prepping the 2021-spec YZF-R6 machines on the never-ending search for more ‘horses’, before undertaking a winter testing programme with Bradley and Rhys ahead of the eleven-round Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Team Owner Robin Appleyard said, “We’re always looking to bring on new talent and we get a lot of satisfaction seeing our riders progress, as Rory has with his new Superbike ride. Again, this year, we’re taking a slight step back by bringing on two more young riders, one very much a rookie, but with the backing of Yamaha, we plan to take them to the front of the grids and run at the front.

Brad and Rhys are two talented young riders with, I believe, massive potential, who’ve both done it the hard way with their dads logging up massive miles in a van each weekend, so it’s time to give them that opportunity with a bigger team. I honestly think Brad can battle for wins and Rhys caught my attention from as early as Silverstone, and whilst very much a learning year for him, I think we can get him close to the front before long. The 2021 series is resurgent with new manufacturers and teams, with the likes of Jack (Kennedy ) returning, which is just what we need to help the lads develop around good experienced riders.

Bradley Perie commented, “This feels like a massive opportunity as we move from our older, privateer YZF-R6 to one of the best turned out examples in the World! It’s my first proper team as it’s normally just me and dad but luckily he’ll still be there to help in the garage. Personally, I think the package will get me up to the front and it’s obviously such a strong team, which is important with such a competitive field next season. Big thanks to my Club 97 supporters who help keep me on the grid. I hope to repay them with some good results in 2021!”

Rhys Irwin added, “It felt like a good year in Superstock but I really wanted to move up to Supersport and keep pushing myself, so this is the ideal chance to do that. It’s nice to be noticed after all the years of hard work and coming over on the ferry from the West of Ireland every weekend. Robin runs such a brilliant team and I’ve always followed Jack Kennedy, so I’m well aware of their quality, it will also be amazing racing against him too as he’s such a talent.”

