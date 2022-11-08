Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aprilia ELECTRICa project is a look into the future of youthful mobility; an innovative vision that aspires to freedom and fun, values in line with Aprilia’s founding principles; values that will remain at the base of all Aprilia models of the near future

The ELECTRICa project represents Aprilia’s vision of mobility for the youngest riders of the near future. It is a window that opens towards tomorrow, a careful and competent look forward that Aprilia, always on the cutting edge of experimentation, offers the new generations to guarantee them fun in motorbike riding in any environment and without barriers.

So, as just happened with the introduction of the 660 platform, which met the demands of the youngest generation of motorbike riders to perfection with a range of high performance, lightweight, and fun motorcycles – but at the same time easy and accessible – the ELECTRICa is the original and brand new project from Aprilia dedicated to the next generation.

The ELECTRICa project uses all the know-how made available from the Piaggio Group (that Aprilia is part of), which has been working on electric propulsion since 1975, having introduced a long line of vehicles throughout the times such as the MP3 Hybrid, the first hybrid scooter in the world.

The enormous possibilities introduced by digitalization and networks are producing a radical change in life habits for all. Because an increasing amount of activity can be carried out remotely, commuting needs will also change but moving around without barriers will remain a necessity, especially among the youngest people. The thrilling riding experience that only a bike can provide cannot be virtually replaced or reproduced. The ELECTRICa project is a new concept – a lightweight, zero emissions bike with a fun and satisfying ride to provide maximum freedom and riding pleasure even for use in the cities of the future: the fun and freedom of riding will, therefore, not be lacking and they will always be the cardinal principle at the base of all vehicles built by Aprilia, the sport bike factory par excellence.

The look is unmistakably Aprilia, especially from the front where a modern interpretation of the triple headlamp cluster typical of all Aprilias stands out to favour stark and clearly sporty lines. Accessibility is guaranteed by the compact dimensions and the low saddle height, but also by the light weight and the presence of both brake controls on the handlebar, a choice that makes the transition from scooters easier.

The electric motor is positioned in the central area and powers a chain final drive. The keyless system, the LCD instrumentation, and phonic wheels in the rims introduce the theme of technology aimed at practicality, as well as active electronic aids for a safe riding experience, an area where Aprilia has been a pioneer and is still at the top among manufacturers on a global level.

