Sprint Filter is the Official Technical Supplier of the Aprilia RS660 that will start in the 2021 racing season into the Italian SBK Championship (CIV).

All the Aprilia RS660 Trophy will be equipped with the Sprint Filter P08 F1-85 air filter, the State of the Art in filtration from Sprint Filter.

Sprint Filter is the only performance air filter chosen from Aprilia Racing for their MotoGP, SBK, RS250SP and for their most exclusive sport bikes as the RSV4X and Tuono 1100 V4X

Main features of Sprint Filter air filters

Polyester patented technology

O.E. air filter on the most exclusive Ducati and Aprilia motorcycles of last 5 years

Essentially maintenance free

More performances, more engine protection than cotton and sponge air filters

No oil needed to stop dust

No shampoo to wash it

