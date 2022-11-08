Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A special version of the best selling sport bike in Europe makes its début at Eicma 2022: it is characterised by an exclusive equipment package and bears a name synonymous with sportiness

The Sc Project exhaust system, the carbon components, the single-seater tail fairing, and the software for the upside-down gearbox make RS 660 extrema the sportiest and lightest in the range.

Credit for the great success achieved by the RS 660, sold in 72 countries and currently the best selling sport bike in Europe, goes to Aprilia’s fortunate 660 project, which skilfully interprets sportiness in an innovative and modern way through a range of lightweight and high performance bikes, as well as technical and electronic features usually reserved for models in higher categories to give expert riders a thrilling ride but at the same time accessible and fun even for everyday use by new riders.

Aprilia presents Extrema, the sportiest version of the current RS 660 model range. The name is reminiscent of that of the Aprilia 125 Extrema, one of the highest performance and fastest eighth-litre ever, manufactured from 1992 to 1994.

Thanks to its refined and new standard equipment, RS 660 Extrema tips the scale with an amazing dry weight of 166 kg and sets a new bar in terms of weight to power ratio (which comes in at 100 HP, a record in its class) which, as we all know, is fundamental for fun on the road and effective riding on the track.

This milestone is achieved by the special standard equipment which includes, first and foremost, a new and lighter street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with carbon silencer positioned on the right side (and no longer beneath the engine). It also comes with the black anodised aluminium silencer bracket which allows you to remove the passenger footpegs, leading to even lighter weight. Also contributing to the overall reduction in weight are the front mudguard and the new belly pan with a brand new design, both made of high quality carbon.

The sporty nature of RS 660 Extrema is also emphasised by the single-seat tail fairing, which replaces the passenger seat to enhance the sleek design of the rear area. The passenger seat comes with the bike, which maintains its two-up riding approval. In addition to the standard electronics on the RS 660 (which include traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control – all adjustable) RS 660 Extrema also has software that allows you to set up quick shift in upside-down configuration. This means that the gearbox can be configured completely autonomously, without replacing any bike component, in street or race version – ideal for track days. The new dedicated white and red livery is clearly sport-inspired and contributes to making it recognisable at a glance.

