After its début on the track in the single-brand championship, the new Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is available for any enthusiast who wants to have fun on the track with the new, lightweight sport bike from Noale.

The track version of the RS 660, made directly by the Aprilia Racing department, joins the Factory Works programme, where it represents the most recent and accessible offer.

Already agile and lightweight in the street-legal version, the Trofeo transformation uses extremely high level components and exploits the perfect balanced between chassis architecture, engine and electronics to the fullest. Like its street-legal sibling, it raises the bar in the category, representing the perfect sport twin-cylinder proposal, featuring an outstanding weight/power ratio and the leading electronics package in the segment.

Starting from the already high performance standard RS 660, the upgrades begin with the electrical system, simplified by eliminating the ignition switch assembly and ABS. The braking system is simplified with independent lines. The ABS control unit, however, remains on the bike and connected in order to exploit the strategies of the integrated electronic system. The ECU is reprogrammed in Race version, with mapping (all “full power”) developed by Aprilia Racing and dedicated exclusively to track use, as well as being calibrated for the SC Project racing exhaust. The colour TFT dashboard is reprogrammed and integrated by a dedicated button block on the left-hand side.

The suspension can count on a front fork with “Misano by Andreani” internal cartridge, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and preload. The Öhlins AP948 rear shock absorber features hydraulic preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment. The tyres are high-performance Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1.

The chassis architecture is upgraded, with a lowered riding position thanks to the racing upper steering yoke and adjustable semi-handlebars. The footpegs are adjustable and dismountable so each rider can achieve optimum ergonomics. The fairing is in fibreglass.

The engine upgrades have brought power up to 105 horses, a record value for a inline twin-cylinder, whereas dry weight has dropped to 153 kg. The secondary air system and the thermostat are eliminated, whereas aluminium guards are installed for the clutch cover and alternator, as well as a specific Sprint Filter air filter.

As always, working alongside Aprilia Racing in every one of its projects are top-level partners such as Castrol, Zanasi Group, Cruciata, Jetprime, Spider and Bike Lift.

Full details are available at FACTORYWORKS.APRILIA.COM, where you can contact Aprilia Racing directly to order the new RS 660 Trofeo. The bike can be shipped to the purchaser or collected directly from the Aprilia Racing department.

