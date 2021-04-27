Aprilia Tuono V4 And Tuono V4 Factory

It’s arrived the evolution of one of the most acclaimed bikes of all time by the public and critics: it is an Aprilia product and it bears a name that is respected by all sport riders and identified as a true thrill generator. It is not a sport naked: it is the Tuono. After making the RSV4, the best superbike of the new millennium, Aprilia shocked the hypernaked world with the astonishing Tuono V4, which has always been considered a point of reference in the category in terms of effectiveness and feeling in terms of sport street riding, as well as at-the-limit track riding. Aprilia was the first to see the advantages of making a more minimalist version with a more raised ride, starting from a chassis architecture and engine born for racing, giving every generation of Tuono incomparable dynamic qualities. The new Aprilia Tuono V4 is the heir to a motorcycling dynasty that has been voted one of the most adrenaline charged of all time and it now reaches incredible levels of performance and sophistication, thanks to the know-how Aprilia has acquired in years of victorious top level competition.

The new Tuono family is now completer and more diverse than ever, capable of accompanying the rider on his path of personal growth, but made up strictly of sporty and thrilling models, worthy of the prestige of the name. The range includes Tuono 125, the entry-level bike with a strong character, Tuono 660 with its record-setting weight/power ratio, extremely lightweight and accessible to all, and Tuono V4, the pinnacle of a motorcycling career.

The two available Tuono V4 models now have a more marked characterisation: Tuono V4 is an exceptionally fun machine, but with a greater street connotation and is dedicated towards sport touring; Tuono V4 Factory is the more exclusive version, dedicated to an extremely demanding public. This bike is equipped with components that are largely derived from the Aprilia RSV4. It is the high-handlebar superbike, unbeatable in competition and on the track.

Design: new aerodynamic solutions to enhance riding pleasure

Simply unrivalled, even in design, totally revamped with respect to the previous generation, but still interpreting the typical language of all Aprilias in a modern and aggressive way, characterised by compact and essential shapes that skilfully enhance its sportiness.

As per tradition, the new Tuono V4 machines also have the top fairing fixed to the frame, essential for leaving the front end free of weight, precise and responsive, as well as guaranteeing a good level of protection against the air, unheard of on classic sport naked bikes. Although with less extensive surfaces, Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory follow the innovative dual fairing concept, introduced on RSV4, that acts as an aerodynamic appendage – confirmation of Aprilia’s commitment to in-depth development of increasingly more complex aerodynamic solutions to improve performance and comfort. Inspiration clearly comes from the racing world: the pressure of the air channelled between the two walls contributes to optimising stability at high speeds and, at the same time, increases rider comfort by protecting against direct air flow, also deflecting the hot air extracted from the engine.

The top fairing houses the LED headlight unit that features perimeter DRL, positioned around the two main lights, a light style that makes the Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory unmistakeable in any lighting conditions. The turn indicators are built into the two DRL profiles, making the front section even more compact. The lighting system has a few unique features to guarantee greater safety: thanks to the presence of a twilight sensor, the low beam lights are activated automatically, while the self-cancelling indicators flash in case of emergency braking. Furthermore, thanks to the “bending lights” feature, the pair of supplementary lights in the parabolas light up the inside of the turn, increasing visibility when cornering.

The ergonomics of both models underwent in-depth development, albeit with different end purposes: effectiveness and feeling in sport riding for Tuono V4 Factory, rider and passenger comfort for Tuono V4. The introduction of the new fuel tank with a different design and narrower on the sides, although the same capacity of 18.5 litres, improves the rider’s fit on the bike, providing better support for the upper limbs in braking, thereby decreasing the force required from the arms in this phase, in addition to providing a better resting position for the external leg when riding through corners.

Tuono V4 Factory features a new saddle, more comfortable than the one on the previous model, longer and also suited for tall riders; it also implements semi-active electronic suspension, the most advanced currently available on the market, developed by Öhlins and fine tuned with the collaboration of Aprilia engineers. Calibration is facilitated thanks to simple handlebar controls, for an even more thrilling riding experience whatever the field of use.

In keeping with the tradition of Aprilia’s most sporty models, the new Tuono V4 Factory was also designed to facilitate the elimination of those elements that are not needed for track use such as mirrors, passenger footpegs and licence plate bracket, all of which can be quickly and easily removed.

Chassis: Tuono V4 sets the standard in the category

The chassis architecture of the Tuono V4 has always set the standard in the category. The feeling with the front wheel that it provides is probably its most popular strong point. There is no need for an apprenticeship period to get used to it. Instead, the rider feels confident straight away with a front end capable of following impeccable lines with precision and easy execution. Credit for this goes to Aprilia’s know-how in putting ultra fine chassis architectures together, an aspect that has reached an exceptional level of maturity in the new Tuono V4 models. According to Aprilia tradition, by now well established, the aluminium frame on the Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory exploits the strength and flexibility of cast and pressed elements, which are welded together: a structure characterised by torsional rigidity levels calibrated to provide immediate feeling and maximum riding control. The new swingarm uses the same construction technology as the frame, but it now has a lower reinforcing brace and it has been simplified with respect to the previous unit, reducing the number of welded elements from seven to three. Furthermore, thanks to the reinforcing brace’s longer arms, the transversal rigidity of the swingarm increases by 48% in the wheel pin area, with significant traction benefits.

As standard equipment, Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory offers the most advanced and efficient electronic suspension system currently available, the latest technological frontier proposed by manufacturer Öhlins and developed closely with Aprilia engineers. The particular technology of the Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system allows simple and even customised calibration of the fork and shock absorbers with two operating modes on the units: semi-active mode and manual mode, both of which can be selected using the buttons on the handlebar. Three maps adjust the suspension in different ways and select the semi-active contribution: A1, A2 and A3. The first, developed for use with slick tyres, particularly suits circuits with a very smooth surface; the second, for use with compound tyres and at tracks with uneven asphalt; the third is dedicated to the road, characterised by freer hydraulics that better absorb imperfections in the road surface. In manual mode, on the other hand (M1, M2 and M3), the 3 maps provide as many predefined calibration types without semi-active assistance, in the same way as mechanical suspension systems operate. Both in the semi-active and manual mode, the user still has the possibility, within the three aforementioned logic maps, to fine tune suspension calibration based on personal taste and riding style, of particular advantage to more expert and demanding riders. The Öhlins steering damper is also managed electronically by the Smart EC 2.0 system and can be fully customised to best adjust the calibration depending on that of the fork and shock absorber. The OBTi (Objective Based Tuning Interface), visible on the new 5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster of the Aprilia Tuono V4, makes the settings intuitive. The operating logic of the new OBTi is based on the situations of use and the sensations the rider has. The system allows the rider to customise suspension calibration in every single situation in which the suspension system is stressed such as the acceleration and braking phase for example, in order to have the ideal settings in each of these areas. Simple and quick to adjust, as well as extremely effective in any condition, the innovation introduced by the electronically managed suspension system is important on a motorcycle like the Tuono V4 Factory, designed for use in very different environments (from the track to the road) which demand as many different set-ups to provide the best riding experience.

The braking system on both the new Tuono V4 units includes a pair of Brembo M50 callipers, lightweight and efficient, fitted with extremely high performance friction coefficient pads. The brake callipers can be combined with the pair of carbon air ducts (available as an original Aprilia accessory), which let you control the operating temperature, ensuring the same exceptional braking performance even in the most extreme use.

The unbeatable character of Aprilia’s V4 1100 engine

Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory are the only sport naked bikes powered by a 65° V4 engine with unique characteristics. The narrow V architecture has made it possible to make an engine that is extremely compact lengthways which helps to centralise weights and achieve a compact chassis. No other engine can boast a ten-plus-year-long history of wins. A platform capable of satisfying the needs of the most advanced sport rider and also an exceptional base around which to develop a racing bike. The timing system uses very particular kinematics: the chain camshaft drives only the intake camshaft which in turn drives the exhaust camshaft via a gear. This allows for extremely compact heads, to the advantage of the frame layout which, on the Tuono V4 units, is as compact as that of a Grand Prix bike. the crankcase is monobloc with integrated aluminium cylinder liners to ensure maximum rigidity and consistent performance. The countershaft dampens vibrations. The extremely high performance 1077 cc powerplant benefits from some significant improvements: the distribution system adopts lighter and more efficient valve spring bucket tappets, which allowed an increase of 300 rpm in maximum revs, going from 12,500 rpm on the previous unit to 12,800 rpm the new one, thereby guaranteeing more incisive and thrilling performance. The engine now complies with the strict Euro 5 emissions standards, thanks to the new exhaust system with ceramic matrix substrate catalytic converter, more robust and with lower thermal inertia (it reaches operating temperature more quickly, thereby contributing to decreasing polluting emissions), despite being lighter than the one used previously on the Tuono V4 1100 RR. The new Magneti Marelli ECU 11MP ECU has also been introduced which guarantees the possibility of connecting more elements and managing more complex algorithms, thanks to the higher number of pins (from 80 to 144) and thanks to a calculating capacity that is four times faster than the previous one. Thanks to these modifications and in spite of the fact that the engine complies with the stricter Euro 5 standard, performance remains the same: maximum power is 175 HP at 11,350 rpm and maximum torque is 121 Nm at 9,000 rpm, values which, combined with the unique character of the Aprilia V4, thrill the rider with every twist of the throttle, providing enormous thrust that is always available at any rpm.

New APRC from Aprilia: State of the art electronics

Making its début on Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory is the new, further evolved active electronic controls system from Aprilia, which has always been a point of reference for critics and the general public in terms of effectiveness and fine tuning. The new generation of APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control), the renowned control systems package derived directly from racing, integrates perfectly with the precision electronic management guaranteed by the fully integrated Ride-by-Wire throttle and uses a six-axis inertial platform with extremely high calculating capacity, therefore allowing a high potential for detecting the bike’s dynamic conditions and, consequently, extremely precise electronic control strategies.

One of the new features of the new APRC is the AEB (Aprilia Engine Brake), the adjustable engine brake control, now independent of the selected engine map.

The new APRC, standard equipment on Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory, includes:

ATC: Aprilia Traction Control , adjustable on the fly , without closing the throttle, to 8 levels, boasts higher performance operating logic.

, , without closing the throttle, to 8 levels, boasts higher performance operating logic. AWC: Aprilia Wheelie Control , the wheelie control system that can be adjusted to 5 levels, has more precise operating strategies. Wheelie control can be adjusted on the fly without closing the throttle, like the ATC, thanks to the practical left-hand electronic block .

, the system that can be adjusted to 5 levels, has more precise operating strategies. without closing the throttle, like the ATC, thanks to the practical left-hand electronic block AEM: Aprilia Engine Map, 3 different mappings available to change the character of the engine and the way it delivers power.

3 different mappings available to change the character of the engine and the way it delivers power. AEB: Aprilia Engine Brake, the engine brake system that can be adjusted to 3 levels, with a specific algorithm that optimises operation, taking the lean angle into consideration.

the engine brake system that can be adjusted to 3 levels, with a specific algorithm that optimises operation, taking the lean angle into consideration. ALC: Aprilia Launch Control , for use on the track only, with 3 settings, uses highly effective operating strategies .

, for use on the track only, with 3 settings, uses highly effective . AQS: Aprilia Quick Shift , the electronic gearbox, which includes a new operating strategy , allows for very rapid shifting without closing the throttle or using the clutch. It is also equipped with the downshift function, to allow for clutchless downshifting. It also allows you to downshift with the throttle open.

, the electronic gearbox, which includes a , allows for very rapid shifting without closing the throttle or using the clutch. It is also equipped with the function, to allow for clutchless downshifting. It also allows you to downshift with the throttle open. APL: Aprilia Pit Limiter , the system that lets you select and limit the top speed allowed in pit lane at the track or simply to make it easier to comply with posted speed limits on the road.

, the system that lets you select and limit the top speed allowed in pit lane at the track or simply to make it easier to comply with posted speed limits on the road. ACC: Aprilia Cruise Control. Electronic management has allowed cruise control to be introduced, very convenient on longer trips because it lets you maintain the set speed without touching the throttle.

In addition to the APRC system, Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory come standard with Cornering ABS, adjustable to three levels, developed in collaboration with Bosch to guarantee not only extreme safety on the road, but also the best possible performance at the circuit. With its remarkably contained weight and dimensions, the 9.1 MP system is able to optimise braking and ABS intervention through the corners, thanks to a specific algorithm that constantly monitors various parameters such as lateral acceleration, the pressure applied to the front brake lever, and the lean, pitch and yaw angle, modulating the braking action in order to better guarantee the ratio between deceleration and stability. The ABS system works in unison with the Aprilia RLM (Rear Liftup Mitigation) system that limits the lift of the rear wheel during more abrupt braking. The first of the three sensitivity levels it can be adjusted to allow the ABS to be disabled at the rear wheel, which is an ideal solution when seeking top performance and thrills on the track.

Six Riding Modes are introduced that aim to not only maximise the riding experience in different conditions of use, but also simplify life on board. the rider just needs to choose the Riding Mode that best interprets his or her riding needs to automatically obtain the best settings in terms of Traction Control, Wheelie Control, engine brake, ABS and the other managed parameters.

There are three Riding Modes for road use:

Tour, for daily riding;

Sport, for sporty riding on the road and

User, that lets you fully personalise the electronic controls.

Three Riding Modes are designed for track use:

Race, fine tuned by the Aprilia development team’s experience and ideal for supporting the rider during track sessions, taking advantage of the Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory’s full potential;

Track 1 and Track 2, which allow more expert riders to fully customise the electronic setup, storing the memorised parameters for their two reference tracks.

Managing the electronic settings is streamlined by the new electrical handlebar controls: the one on the left-hand electrical block is easy and intuitive thanks to the four buttons and the quick-management cruise control and traction control commands.

The new 5 colour TFT digital instrument cluster boasts exceptional display options. The two screens available for selection, Road or Track (both with automatic night or day backlighting, thanks to the presence of a twilight sensor), correspond with two represented indices. The list of accessories includes Aprilia MIA, the new Aprilia multimedia platform that allows a smartphone to be connected to the bike, further extending instrument cluster functions, is available as optional. The Aprilia MIA system provides a connection protocol that reduces smartphone battery drain to a minimum and includes both the infotainment system to manage the voice assistant, telephone calls and music using the intuitive handlebar controls, and the navigation function. With this feature, once your trip destination has been set on the smartphone, it is possible to display the directions directly on the bike’s instrumentation. The Aprilia MIA app also allows the rider to save completed trips and analyse the data acquired directly in the app using the geo-referenced telemetry function.

Tuono V4: the more street-oriented version dedicated to sport touring

The characterisation of the two new Tuono V4 machines is now much more distinct than in the past. Tuono V4 was developed in parallel with its sportier sibling, Tuono V4 Factory, pursuing different goals, in search of a greater street and fast (or rather, extremely fast!) sport tourer connotation. So, if Tuono V4 Factory is dedicated to an extremely demanding, informed and absolutely sporty public, Tuono V4, on the other hand, was born out of the desire to provide a more street-oriented and versatile version which would exploit the exceptional technical and motoring base of the Tuono V4, to provide the peculiarities and unique riding pleasure of Tuono V4 to those riders who use their bikes in a more transversal way, including two-up travel. Consequently, ergonomics were the focus of in-depth development with the goal of rider and passenger comfort. Tuono V4 features a raised handlebar to provide a more upright and relaxed riding position, as well as a larger top fairing designed in the wind tunnel in order to guarantee better protection from the wind. The passenger benefits from a larger and more comfortable seat cushion, as well as a sturdy grab handle and a pair of lower footpegs so the lower limbs are not as bent, ensuring overall good riding comfort even on long trips. The range of available accessories includes spacious, asymmetric side panniers. In line with the more street-oriented and fast sport tourer inclination, Aprilia Tuono V4 is equipped with a fully adjustable Sachs suspension trio. Fork and rear shock absorber have a calibration which, although taking the exuberant performance of its 175 HP V4 engine into consideration, allow for a more comfortable ride for both the rider and the passenger. Being fully adjustable, in any case, they let each rider find their favourite setup. The V4 engine with its one-of-a-kind character and sound is the same unit installed on Tuono V4 Factory, but with a longer final drive ratio that guarantees smoother acceleration and easier management of the exuberant available power, in addition to ensuring lower revs at legal motorway speeds. The OEM tyres are also street sport products: high performance and long lasting Pirelli Diablo Rosso III, with a 190/55 size at the rear. Another way to distinguish the new Tuono V4 lies in the more sombre and elegant colour schemes.

Versions and colours

Tuono V4 is an exceptionally fun street legal machine, also developed for fast touring use. It is available in two elegant colour schemes: Tarmac Grey, dominated by grey and black, emphasising its mature spirit; Glacier White, dominated by matte white to enhance the purity of the Tuono V4’s lines. Tuono V4 Factory boasts an even richer equipment package including forged aluminium wheels and the semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system (instead of the Tuono V4’s adjustable Sachs mechanical suspension trio). It is available in the Aprilia Black colour scheme, which alternates glossy black with a few red elements to highlight the lines of the aluminium frame. Tuono V4 Factory is equipped with the sportier Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa, with a wider 200/55 on the rear, in any case approved for street use and available for the Tuono V4 as well.

Vast range of accessories to make your Tuono V4 unique

Aprilia has designed and developed a wide range of accessories so you can personalise your Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory. High-quality, select items to increase the performance, aesthetics or comfort level of the two Tuono V4 machines.

Approved slip-on exhaust: made by Akrapovic, this item is available with a titanium silencer.

Slip-on racing exhaust: made by Akrapovic, this item is available with a carbon silencer.

Complete racing exhaust: this is an exhaust system complete with collectors made by Akrapovic. This item is available with a carbon silencer.

Racing brake lever guard: protects the brake lever in the event of accidental impact.

Licence plate hole cover: made of laser cut aluminium, this is applied after removing the licence plate bracket when using the bike on the track.

Front brake air vents in carbon: these are easily installed on the front braking system, reducing temperatures and maintaining the same braking performance in situations of prolonged stress.

Forged rims: made from aluminium with a forging process, these provide maximum resistance and are lightweight, essential for increasing handling.

Inverted racing gear lever: this is a mechanical element that inverts the gear shifting mode in order to improve performance on track.

Components in carbon: front fender and heel guards. Made in carbon fibre. They guarantee a sporty look and lower overall weight.

Exhaust bracket: carbon or aluminium support bracket for the silencer in the event that the passenger footpegs are removed.

USB port: positioned beside the instrumentation. Handy for charging external devices.

Footpegs kit: made in billet aluminium, they can be adjusted to multiple positions.

Adjustable licence plate bracket: made in laser cut steel. Includes the LED licence plate light.

Motorcycle cover: made of breathable Lycra, this cover was designed to protect your bike from dust.

Aprilia MIA kit: this installation kit for the multimedia platform dedicated to Aprilia V4 models comprises a Bluetooth control unit and all the wiring needed for installation.

Rider comfort saddle: padding in gel and upholstered with materials that provide maximum grip.

Side panniers: dedicated to Tuono V4, these are installed on the specifical tubular steel frame. The one on the left side, featuring “fast click” mounting, has a cargo capacity of 16 litres, whereas the one on the right can hold 6.5 litres.

Oversized top fairing: standard equipment on Tuono V4, offers an 18% larger surface than the standard unit to guarantee greater protection from the wind.

For more Aprilia news check out our dedicated page Aprilia News

or head to the official Aprilia website aprilia.com/en_EN/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

