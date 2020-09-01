After the success achieved by Aprilia RSV4 X, the special version of the supersport bike from Noale, one of the most powerful and lightest ever, of which 10 available units were sold in just a few hours, Aprilia is back to advancing the extraordinary V4 project, presenting a truly unique version of the Tuono V4, the hypernaked par excellence.

Introducing Aprilia Tuono V4 X, the exclusive “super Tuono” produced in a numbered and limited edition, developed and assembled directly by Aprilia Racing, the factory with 54 world titles, seven of which were won in the World SBK championship specifically with the narrow V4 engine.

Thanks to the painstaking care of Aprilia Racing, the most advanced Piaggio Group platform for motorcycle technology development, Tuono V4 X is now a true flat-handlebar racing bike, capable of providing an exclusive riding experience and visceral thrills, reserved for the most advanced and demanding consumer.

Considering the fact that, since its birth in 2011, the Tuono V4 has been consistently deemed the best hypernaked on track, you can just imagine the credentials of the Tuono V4 X, which is capable of lapping at a pace of 1 minute and 50 seconds round Imola in the capable hands of Aprilia rider Lorenzo Savadori. Savadori, who was entrusted as the development rider for the Tuono V4 X, commented: “It is the most fun bike I’ve ever ridden. In my opinion, the mix of comfort and performance is unique. The insane engine is also easy to manage, both for experts and novices, and the aerodynamics package provides incredible stability for a naked. I think that the Tuono V4 X has once again created a new segment.”

With the performance and thrills that Tuono V4 X is capable of providing, Aleix Espargaró also caught the fever and the Aprilia Racing team MotoGP rider put it through its paces round the Austrian Red Bull Ring circuit, commenting afterwards: “The Tuono V4 X is out of this world. I had never tested a high-handlebar bike on the track and I was surprised at the feeling of stability. The engine is insane, but the chassis architecture doesn’t struggle – to the contrary: the riding position and the electronics make it extremely fun. You can ride it cleanly, but you can also drift with it if you want to. It is a pure sportbike with a hooligan side!”

The experience that the Racing Department from Noale has in the top championships

contributed to the development of the Aprilia Tuono V4 X: for the first time on a bike of this type, Aprilia has introduced a generous front aerodynamic fin made from carbon-fibre, clearly derived from the one fitted to the Aprilia RS-GP used in MotoGP. This choice contributes to increasing stability at high speeds and in the critical phases of braking and acceleration.

The goal of making this special Tuono a true flat-bar naked racing bike exclusively for track use was achieved in full, thanks to a skilled focus on cutting weight to reach the exceptional landmark of 166 kg dry weight on the scales – specs that are rather close to those of MotoGP prototypes.

All the fairings/bodywork are made from carbon, enhanced by the dedicated “Bol d’Or” graphic, inspired by the Aprilia RSV 1000 R Factory which participated in the 2006 edition of the legendary French endurance race. The fuel tank is the same shape as the original, but it is lighter, while the factory electrical system has been simplified. Another obviously sports-derived element is the racing panel which is to adjust the main electronic controls of the Tuono V4 X. There are numerous billet aluminium parts that contribute to lowering the weight, such as the clutch lever, the brake lever guard, the engine crankcase guards, the adjustable footpegs and the fuel cap. The forged magnesium Marchesini wheels are shod with racing slicks to provide improved handling that is out of reach even for fully faired supersport bikes.

The engine is derived from the unit that successfully powers the RSV4 1100 Factory. The Akrapovič exhaust system features titanium collectors and a carbon end can, while the air filter is a Sprint Filter element, specifically the air filter that offers the highest permeability of those available on the market (as well as being waterproof) – the same unit that Aprilia Racing uses in MotoGP.

Electronic fine-tuning is guaranteed by the ECU which has been revamped in terms of logic and functions, featuring engine control and vehicle dynamics maps developed by Aprilia Racing. The engine maps are all “full power” and optimised for the racing exhaust system. The engine braking, traction control and anti-wheelie levels are specifically designed for use on the track. The bike comes standard with the electronic quick-shifter (including downshifting) and the colour TFT instrument cluster reprogrammed with lap time display using the built-in GPS sensor.

The maximum power of the V4 from Noale increases from the 217 HP of the Factory unit to the value of 221 HP measured at the shaft. This is performance that can be fully exploited thanks to the proverbial quality of a frame which is heir to a dynasty that won 18 titles and 143 Grand Prix races in the 250 class, and the advanced semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system.

The Brembo braking system is also entirely dedicated to racing, thanks to the use of refined and extremely effective GP4-MS billet aluminium callipers that grip a pair of steel discs with T-Drive technology and are controlled by a 19×16 radial master cylinder, also made from billet aluminium.

Each Aprilia Tuono V4 X unit, available at a price of €34,900, can already be reserved exclusively online by going to the Aprilia website. Buyers will be able to pick up their

unit directly from Aprilia Racing, simultaneously with an exclusive tour of the racing department in Noale, and they will receive a dedicated KYT NX-Race helmet with a graphic inspired by the bike’s colour scheme.

Tuono V4 X is part of the Factory Works programme launched by Aprilia Racing: unique in the world, it takes the same technology developed in competitive racing and makes it available to those planning to compete at high level in factory derivative championships or to those who want an RSV4 or a Tuono V4 with performance optimised for track use.