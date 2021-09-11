Aragon Race 1 To Holgado – Rookies Cup To Alonso

Dani Holgado, David Muñoz and David Alonso flashed across the line at the end of a fabulously intense Race 1 at Aragon. Third place gave the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to Alonso.

The Colombian 15-year-old had fought for the race win all the way in what distilled into a 5 KTM lead battle but Pole man Holgado, the 16-year-old Spaniard, had the edge on the final lap. Going into the penultimate race only Muñoz could challenge Alonso for the Cup and he put everything into it but Alonso only really needed a handful of points to take the title.

David Muñoz has locked out second place in the title chase, the same position he finished last season. Holgado is secure in third, he was 5th last year and Alonso 4th.

Holgado happy for himself and Alonso

“I am very happy for my race and my second victory of the season. I did a good job yesterday and today the race was amazing for me.”

“It was a very fast race and I am happy to be the winner. Thanks to my team and to my family for the support. Congratulations to my team mate David (Alonso) for winning the Cup, thanks to all.”

“Pole yesterday, a win today and I hope another one tomorrow, it’s possible.”

Alonso takes the Cup

“I feel so surprised, finally we did it. This second year, after one year of learning, this year to win the championship and that is what we did.”

“About the race, it was a difficult race because all the weekend I was strong but today, maybe because of the pressure, I was a little bit less strong. I managed as best as I can and I could win the championship.”

“It’s amazing, all the effort that I made and also winning it today is very good because tomorrow I can enjoy the race.”

“Nothing much more to say really, I think that tonight I will be very happy.”

Muñoz second in race and Cup

“Second place is very good for me. I am also second in the championship and that is also good.”

“Thanks to the Rookies Cup and everyone who supports me. One more race tomorrow and I will go for the win.”

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 2 is on Sunday at 15:30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

