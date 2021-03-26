Arai Debut Steel

The UK exclusive Debut brings all the values and performance of Arai into a more accessible package.

As with all Arai’s, the Debut is handmade using Super Fibre Laminate and utilises the Facial Contour System for incredible fit and comfort for tourers and commuters alike, while the large top vent and aero spoiler means the Debut does not look out of place on the track either.

The UK exclusive Debut represents the Arai brand at an affordable price without sacrificing safety and performance, making it the perfect entry into the Arai world.

Available in new for 2021 Steel Red, Blue and Grey.



Solid colour: £299.99

Graphic: £379.99

