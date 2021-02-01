Arai EX2 spoiler for RX-7V

Developed for MotoGP – the EX2 Spoiler is a spoiler made to perfectly fit the RX-7V, taking the aerodynamic performance of the standard helmet and enhancing it.

The diffuser bridges the gap between the helmet and the race hump, improving stability and aerodynamic efficiency at high speeds, as well as increasing the ventilation capabilities.

The spoiler is lightweight and is designed to break away in the event of an impact in order to preserve the glancing off capabilities of the helmet.

SRP: £74.99

For more Arai Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page Arai Helmets UK News

or head to the official AGV Helmets UK website whyarai.co.uk

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here