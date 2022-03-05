Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Leading Helmet Maker Onboard Returns As An Official Partner For 2022 MotoAmerica Championship.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is proud to announce that Arai Helmet, Inc. will again be an official partner of the 2022 Auto Parts 4 Less MotoAmerica Championship.

Arai Helmet, Inc. is a three-generation, family-owned Japanese company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality motorcycle helmets. Its mission is simple and has remained unchanged since it was founded by Hirotake Arai in the 1950s – protection without compromise. Each helmet is handmade with exclusive materials and technology and is rigorously inspected before being shipped. That is the Arai difference: quality and craftsmanship for the protection of motorcycle enthusiasts.

“Arai had a great season in MotoAmerica last year with Jake (Gagne) winning the Superbike title and setting the record for most wins (17) in a season,” said Jeff Weil, Technical and Race Support for Arai. “Being an official partner of the MotoAmerica series is important to Arai. We provide race service to our riders at every round, of course, and racing provides us with valuable feedback on how our helmets perform under extreme racing conditions. This helps our R&D improve in every aspect of our helmets. And the fact that racers continually test the limits drives Arai’s ongoing pursuit of gains in protection. We look forward to getting started again and enjoying another winning season for Arai in MotoAmerica.”

“It was awesome having Arai in the paddock last season and we’re pleased to announce that they will again be an official partner of MotoAmerica in 2022,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship. “Arai takes care of its riders at every round and their success was unmatched in our series last year. They make a quality helmet that many of our racers rely on, and they are an important asset within our paddock. We’re looking forward to a great season of racing and Arai will be a big part of that.”

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security