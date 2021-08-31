The Profile-V has a fresh, aggressive style unique in the range and is designed to welcome riders to the Arai family with the plush comfort, protection and features expected of the brand but also something else – easy access on and off.

Like every Arai, the Profile-V uses a strong outer shell designed to glance off impact forces whilst maintaining integrity, working with a softer one-piece multi-density EPS inner liner to absorb, and spread impact energy.

It’s designed around the Variable Axis System (VAS) for a smoother shape plus reinforcing Hyper Ridge that lowers the centre of gravity and flares out 5mm to make putting it on or off easier. It is equipped with dual intake vents, brow vents and a three-way chin vent plus five exhausts.

The VAS-V MAX vision visor is Pinlock ready and uses an F1- derived latch mechanism; the semi-removable interior features Facial Contour System (FCS) and speaker pockets. The Arai experience starts here.

Solid SRP: £379.99

Graphic SRP: £459.99

We tried out the Solid Red Arai Profile-V check the post here

