Arai Quantic

The result of extensive research & development, the Quantic brings together Arai’s knowledge of F1, MotoGP™, and everyday road riding, creating a stylish, high performance helmet for sports, touring and everything in between.

With the lightest shell of any Arai and super comfortable Facial Contour System cheek pads along with a 3D logo vent, the all-day comfort provided by the Quantic means you will hardly notice you’re wearing it!

The Quantic also features a dual-purpose spoiler, inspired by MotoGP™ technology, which acts as both an exhaust and an aerodynamic performance device which reduces buffeting at higher speeds.

The Quantic is Arai’s first helmet approved to the new European ECE 22.06 Standard.

Solid colour: £499.99

Graphic: £599.99

