Arai Rx-7v Race Fim – Sign Grey

Fully meeting FIM Homologation Standards, the racing version of the RX-7V is the exact replica of the helmet worn by MotoGP® and World Superbike riders such as Maverick Viñales, Jonathan Rea and Michael van der Mark.

Aerodynamic performance is improved by the addition of an aero kit that directs airflow over the aero hump of the rider’s suit for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

However, this kit has no impact on the RX-7V’s ability to keep the rider cool – airflow through the helmet is maximised with the use of large intakes on the top of the helmet and the unique brow ventilation system.

The helmet meets the new FIM standards designed to improve protection from rotational forces, while still meeting Arai’s exacting helmet standards.

Solid colour: £749.99

Graphic: £849.99

