The Arai Tour-X4 is our most versatile motorcycle helmet – it’s great for adventure riding, grand touring and off-road riding.

The Tour-X4 adventure motorbike helmet has a complete new outer shell. Redesigned to be tougher, stronger and stiffer than ever. As the Tour-X4 may be used under extreme conditions, the ventilation system has been redeveloped for maximum efficiency. The new Facial Contour System (FCS) offers more support and comfort to the lower jaw and creates a tighter fit. For an even better personal fit, there is a removable 5 mm surface foam layer on the cheek pads and temple pad from the headliner.

The Tour-X4 can be used in 3 different configurations; with a peak and visor, with a peak and no visor or with no peak and a visor – any way that suits your riding needs. The large visor opening offers plenty of room for motocross-style goggles when riding without visor.

