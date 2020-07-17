A V-Strom 1050XT-inspired version of Arai’s Tour-X4 adventure helmet is now available to buy, with an RRP of £649, from all authorised Suzuki dealerships, or online via shopbikes.suzuki.co.uk/.

The Tour-X4 comes in the same orange and white finish as Suzuki’s new range-topping V-Strom, complete with matching decals, and comes with a long list of features, including a double D-ring strap, front ventilation from dual intakes, brow vents, and three-position chin vent, and rear ventilation courtesy of a neck exhaust vent, side exhausts, and a removable diffuser.

The interior features a Dry-Cool® Liner with replaceable cheek pads, ear cups, and chinstrap covers. It also uses an emergency release system.

Dubbed one of the most versatile adventure helmets on the market, the Tour-X4 can be used in any combination of peak or no peak, and with either the visor or goggles, making it adept on or off-road.

