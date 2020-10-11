

Arai Tour-X4

The Tour-X4 is an incredibly versatile touring helmet, featuring an easily configurable peak and visor that suits any kind of riding, from commuting, adventure riding or touring. With incredible ventilation and luxurious cheek pads for maximum comfort and as with all Arai helmets, the Tour-X4 is handmade to Arai’s exacting standards to ensure the best possible construction and protection.

Solid: £499.99

Graphics: £579.99

For more information on Arai Helmets UK visit whyarai.co.uk/

