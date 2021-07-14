Ardingly Summer Classic Bike Show On 25th July

Following the Government’s announcement that most lockdown restrictions will be lifted from 19th July, organisers of the popular Ardingly Summer Classic Bike Show & Autojumble have confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned on Sunday 25th July, with some additional measures to keep visitors and exhibitors safe.

Held at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, with easy access from the M23, the venue is deemed ‘Good to Go’ by Visit England.

“Following our previous successful events at Ardingly, which ran without any hitches, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors and exhibitors back” says organiser Julie Diplock. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the show in a safe and relaxed environment, so we’re following government advice and ask people to wear masks in the exhibition halls. We’ve increased space between stands indoors and there will be hand sanitiser stations around the halls, as well as a one-way system, to aid social distancing,”

Now is its 15th year, the show offers visitors an opportunity to see a huge variety of classic motorcycles displayed on club stands, plus individual entries for pre-1980 machines, spread throughout four large airy halls. An all-motorcycle autojumble and trade stands offer visitors a vast array of new and used parts, accessories, clothing, tools and more.

A new outdoor display area – centrally located, between the two large autojumble halls – provides plenty more space to browse in comfort.

As well as the autojumble, specialist dealers and service providers exhibit at Ardingly and BikeMart returns, where members of the public can display complete, running machines for sale.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 25th July and tickets cost £7- for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free.

For serious bargain-hunters, Earlybird Admission from 7:30am is available for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

