Organisers of the popular Ardingly Summer Classic Show & Bikejumble have confirmed that the event will go ahead as planned on Sunday 25th July, at The South of England Showground.

Club stands, plus individual entries for pre-1980 machines, are spread throughout five halls, alongside an all-motorcycle autojumble and trade stands, which offer visitors a vast array of new and used parts, accessories, clothing, tools and more. Additional stalls outside add to the variety on offer and ensure maximum browsing opportunities.

As well as the autojumble, specialist dealers and service providers exhibit at Ardingly and BikeMart returns, where members of the public can display complete, running machines for sale.

Held at the South of England Showground, between London and Brighton, the venue is easy to reach, only eight miles from junction 10 of the M23, and clearly sign-posted. The Showground is deemed ‘Good to Go’ by Visit England and the organisers have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that government guidelines are followed.

Show-goers are advised to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee entry, because numbers on site are currently limited and restrictions may still be in place. It will be possible to pay on the gate, by card or cash, subject to availability.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 25th July and tickets cost £7- for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free.

For serious bargain-hunters, Earlybird Admission from 7:30am is available for £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

