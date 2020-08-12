The Spaniard pulled clear in Czechia as he took another podium, but can the pack hit back at the Red Bull Ring?

Brno had a little of everything in Moto3™, as we’ve come to expect. Drama for some title contenders, a classic freight train battle and a new Grand Prix winner to boot, it gave the fascinating 2020 season so far another shake and stir. Now we head for the Red Bull Ring for the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, the braking zones and overtaking opportunities will stage another sure-fire show.

It’s Albert Arenas (Valresa Aspar Team Moto3) who arrives centre stage, now 18 points clear at the top despite the sizeable mistake of crashing out in the Andalucia GP. Although there’s plenty racing left to do in 2020, Arenas’ advantage is such that only Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) on 52 points and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) on 51 would be able to overhaul the Spaniard’s lead – and only if they were 1st or 2nd and Arenas took home another nil points. That seems unlikely, so the long game is now trying to stay ahead of him on Sunday and claw back that deficit bit by bit.

Impressive though that lead is, it’s actually Ogura who’s been the king of consistency so far: his 0 wasn’t his own fault. That bodes well for impressive Japanese sophomore, who has been pure class since he joined Moto3™ full-time last year with a rookie season that even included a podium to add to a ream of top ten finishes. He was incredibly close to the win in Brno, so he’ll be one to watch once again. McPhee should be an expected threat too, already back on the podium since his crash in the Spanish GP, and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) will be quick. The number 24 was on a roll before his crash in Brno, and seemed pretty mad about it in the gravel trap. He’s another, like Arenas and McPhee, who already knows how to win.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) can now add that claim to his CV too. His stunning first victory at Brno will see him heading into Austria with a little of that “Moto3™ Junior World Champion” pressure lifted from his shoulders. The Italian said he’s still looking to feel like he’s adapted fully to the Honda he’s riding in 2020, but could this be a turning point? And what about his teammate Jaume Masia, who has had the pace much of the time so far and then failed to deliver on race day?

The likes of Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Tony Arbolino (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3) have also been fast in many a session before not quite managing to execute in the race, so can they take a Sunday step in the right direction? And what about last year’s Red Bull Ring winner, Romano Fenati? The Sterilgarda Max Racing Team rider took the new Husqvarna’s best result yet last time out, and Spielberg staged his most recent, redemptive win…

As ever, there’s a long list of names expected in that freight train at the front. Tune in for the Moto3™ race at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday the 16th of August at 11:00 (GMT +2) for another showstopper… the lightweight class never disappoint!

Moto3™ Championship Standings

1 Albert Arenas – Valresa Aspar Team Moto3 – KTM – 70

2 Ai Ogura – Honda Team Asia – Honda – 52

3 John McPhee – Petronas Sprinta Racing – Honda – 51

4 Tatsuki Suzuki – SIC58 Squadra Corse – Honda – 44

5 Raul Fernandez – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 36

