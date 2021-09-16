Circuito San Juan Villicum was part of the World Superbike Championship since 2018. It was due to host last year’s title decider event – but the pandemic thwarted the efforts to actually organize the races. This year, in turn, Superbikes will return to the Argentine venue once again, for the first time since 2019, with specific protocols in place, so prepare your Letou tickets for the action.

WorldSBK confirmed that the Argentinean Round will take place on October 15, 16, and 17 at the San Juan Villicum circuit. Moreover, the organization also confirmed that the Argentine racetrack will be part of the WorldSBK calendar for the next two years, as a result of an agreement between the Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), Grupo OSD and the San Juan government. This means that the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes will return to San Juan in 2022 and 2023. If all goes well, of course.

Official statements

“Ensuring the presence of WorldSBK in our province allows us to push forward the sporting project of the government, but also to generate an economic impact and employment opportunities for the people of San Juan,” said Sports Secretary Jorge Chica. “Having an international event again takes a joint effort and we’ll keep working to improve the services, facilities and values of our province.”

“The extension of the WorldSBK agreement in San Juan reflects the hard work which we carried out in challenging circumstances,” Orlando Terranova, CEO of Grupo OSD added. “This way, we ensure WorldSBK’s foothold in the region and retain a great sporting show on the biggest stage in South America.”

“We’re pleased to be able to return and race in the San Juan province,” WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla said. “There’s a great passion for racing and motorcycling in the area and after postponing last year’s event, we wanted to secure WorldSBK presence in the region for years to come. For the Championship, our teams, our riders and also for our partners, the Argentinean round is a unique opportunity we want to consolidate, as having a round in South America is key for WorldSBK’s growth.”

Circuito San Juan Villicum

El Villicum is San Juan’s preferred raceway since El Zonda – currently named after racing driver Eduardo Copello – fell out of favour due to security concerns. The new circuit was announced by the government of San Juan in 2015 and finished in 2018. The inaugural race held at the circuit was the 2018 World Superbike Championships event on October 14.

The raceway’s Grand Prix Circuit has a length of 4.276 km (2.657 mi), and 15 turns, while its Turismo Carretera Circuit, inaugurated in 2019, is slightly shorter at 4.254 km (2.643 mi), and 13 turns.