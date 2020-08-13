Argentinean Worldsbk Round Set For 2021

The Government of Sant Juan, Grupo OSD, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) regret to announce that the Argentinean Round of the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has been postponed until 2021. The round was originally scheduled for the 9th – 11th of October and was to enter its third year of WorldSBK action. With their contract to host a round lasting for three years, the round will take place as part of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and therefore will be able to host the Argentine audience for the third season, a year later than originally planned, with a date still yet to be confirmed.

All parties involved examined and evaluated every possible scenario to make sure the event went ahead as planned. However, given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent health and safety concerns, travel restrictions and logistical challenges, the solution is to postpone the event until 2021. With the Argentinean Round at the Circuito San Juan Villicum originally signed up for three seasons starting back in 2018, the 2020 event – whilst not going ahead – will be transferred to form part of the 2021 WorldSBK Calendar. The round has been a great success and has been history-making for many reasons, with 2021 scheduled to be no different.

Jorge Chica, Secretary of State for Sports of the Government of San Juan, Commented: “After long discussions together with Grupo OSD and DWO, organisers of the FIM Superbike World Championship, we have decided to suspend this event that was going to be held at the San Juan Villicum Circuit in October 2020. This is due to the pandemic and the international context, since the state of health and the health of Argentines, especially those of San Juan, comes first than any event. We will work to carry out this event during 2021, to continue promoting actions that promote the provincial Sports Revolution”.

Orlando Terranova, CEO of Grupo OSD: “We are very sorry to postpone the third edition to next year. However, we are committed to actions aimed at being able to live with COVID-19 by lowering the risks. We understand that the economic impact of the event in the hotel industry, suppliers and regional economies was always very great and therefore we hope that next year we can work to help with the movement of the provincial economy.

We take this opportunity to thank the support and teamwork with the Governor of the Province of San Juan, Mr. Sergio Uñac, the Secretary of State for Sports of the Government of San Juan, Mr. Jorge Chica and all the authorities of the province that make the event possible.

What remains for the future is to wait for the world to find a vaccine in order for us to define a calendar for 2021, which will surely be a different date from the one scheduled so far, but will be in the aim to protect the care of all spectators, athletes, organisation and the San Juanino people. ”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director, Sporting and Organisation Departments, commented on the postponement: “It is a great shame not to be going to one of the most atmospheric events on the calendar. Health and safety come first and along with the travel restrictions, logistical challenges and the uncertainty of the immediate future, we regret not being able to find a solution that meets the needs of all. We look forward to welcoming Argentina and San Juan back onto the calendar in 2021, where the passionate Argentinean fans can cheer on their heroes again.”