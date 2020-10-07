September heralds the start of Autumn, but registrations of new Powered Two Wheelers (PTWs) still have a distinctly summery feel!

Overall PTW registrations climbed by 11.8% over last September to 14,513 units, with motorcycles up by 8.6% to 10,897 units, while 3,616 new scooters left showrooms, up 23.0% on last year.

Despite the Spring lockdown, which saw very few PTWs registered during the start of traditional peak sales period, the year to date market is now just 8.3% behind the first nine months of 2019, as the gap continues to narrow.

Being inexpensive, efficient and easy to ride and park, it’s no surprise that small, commuter motorcycles and scooters lead the way, with this category 20.9% up on September last year and 6.7% ahead of the first nine months of last year.

Similarly, registrations of electrically-powered PTWs are booming, up 90.3% on the month and 46.8% against the year to date 2019. Most electric PTWs benefit from the ability to be charged from a conventional three-pin plug and many feature removable batteries, meaning the vehicle doesn’t have to be near the charger and expensive charging infrastructure is not required.

Part of the appeal of small PTWs with motors of up to 11Kw or 125cc, is that they can be ridden after completing a straightforward Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course, with no test required, making the transition to powered two wheels an exceptionally accessible option.

If the idea of the many benefits of riding a PTW appeals to you, please visit www.unlockyourfreedom.co.uk, to find out more about getting onto powered two wheels.

