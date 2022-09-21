Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Autumn Classic Show & BikeJumble at Ardingly has a Norton theme this year.

Held at the South of England Showground, near Gatwick, on Sunday 30th October, star guest and President of the Norton Owners Club, Mike Jackson, will present a talk on ‘My Time at NVT’.

Having competed in trials and motocross events since 1954, Mike worked in sales for Greeves and AJS, before being appointed General Sales Manager for Norton Villiers Corp in 1970, then moving to the USA, where he raced AJS in West Coast Desert events. Subsequently promoted to Sales Director for the European concern, then Marketing Director for Norton Villiers Triumph Ltd between 1974 and 1981, after which Mike became the owner of Andover Norton International Ltd and, ten years later, co-owner of BSA Group. He has a unique insight into the British motorcycle industry, so expect a lively and stimulating time, with plenty of entertaining anecdotes. Former Classic Bike Editor Brain Crichton will compere a Q&A session following the talk.

Most of the show is indoors, with displays of classic and vintage bikes and club stands in Queen’s Jubilee Hall, where prizes will be awarded in several categories, including Best NVT machine. In other buildings around Showground visitors will find an array of stalls to browse, including traders, specialist service providers, jumblers and private garage clearances.

Outdoor pitches line the paths connecting the buildings, with yet more jumble and an assortment of caterers serving hot and cold refreshments throughout the day.

The South of England Showground can be found at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10, and clearly sign-posted.

Gates open to the public from 10 am on Sunday 30th October and tickets cost £7 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. EarlyBird Admission from 07:30 is available for £10. Parking for both cars and motorcycles is free.

Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk

