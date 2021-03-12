Avon Tyres confirmed as new title sponsor of Thundersport GB motorcycle championship’s GP1 Classic Superbikes class.

Avon Tyres is proud to announce that it will serve as the title sponsor of the Thundersport GB motorcycle championship’s GP1 Classic Superbikes class in 2021. As part of the deal, various products from Avon’s motorcycle track range will be available to competitors: the 3D ULTRA XTREME, 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK and 3D ULTRA XTREME RAIN RACER.

Thundersport GB is a multi-class, open supply championship for a wide range of motorcycles. GP1 Classic Superbikes caters for large capacity sportsbikes, predominantly pre-2000, including the Yamaha R1, the Suzuki GSXR750 K1-K3, the Ducati 998, the Kawasaki ZX9R and the Honda Fireblade, prior to the arrival of the 1000cc model. Avon will also offer its tyres to riders in the Golden Era Supersport class, which is for 600cc 4-cylinder and 750cc 2-cylinder Supersport machines, produced pre-2000.

Designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, the 3D ULTRA XTREME, 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK and 3D ULTRA XTREME RAIN RACER are high-performance tyres made for the track. To maximise performance from the 3D ULTRA XTREME and 3D ULTRA XTREME SLICK products, Avon carried out extensive test and development work with two-time Isle of Man TT winner and former British Supersport champion Steve Plater.

The tyre service for the GP1 Classic Superbikes and Golden Era Supersport classes will be managed by Avon working in conjunction with Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres, a fitting and service specialist for motorbike racing and track day events.

Dominic Clifford, Global Avon Motorcycle Manager, said, “We were extremely excited when we launched our 3D ULTRA XTREME range and this feeling moves up a gear as Avon Tyres enters a new sponsorship agreement with the Thundersport GB championship. We look forward to seeing competitors on our tyres in 2021, particularly in the GP1 Classic Superbikes and Golden Era Supersport classes.”

Richard S. Day, Director, Thundersport GB, said, “Thundersport GB is delighted to welcome Avon Tyres back into the paddock as a series sponsor for the 2021 racing season, a company steeped in British motorsport history. We are looking forward to working hand in glove with Avon’s personnel once more and making the most of its range of fantastic products, including some exciting new offerings.”

Thundersport GB stages events at several high-profile venues around the UK each season. In 2021, the calendar is set to include visits to Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Oulton Park, Snetterton, Cadwell Park, Mallory Park and Anglesey Circuit.

