Avon Tyres OE for Tarform Luna Racer electric motorcycle with Spirit ST.

Avon Tyres is proud to announce that it has been selected as Original Equipment (OE) by New York-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Tarform. Under the arrangement, Tarform will equip its new Luna Racer model with the Avon Spirit ST tyre.

As Avon’s hypersport touring tyre, standout features of the Spirit ST include the latest construction technology, which helps to generate ultra-high performance, handling and stability; a state-of-the-art dual tread compound, which increases wet grip and mileage; and 3D Sipes for all-round grip.

From the 19 sizes available in the Spirit ST range, the 110/80 front and 160/60 rear have been chosen for Tarform’s Luna Racer, which boasts acceleration of 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds*, a top speed of 120mph* (where permitted), a city battery range of 120 miles* and charging from 0-80% in 50 minutes*.

Tarform’s motorcycles, including the Luna Racer, are based on three key principles. A modular platform enables continuous upgradability of parts and aesthetic appearance; sensors, machine learning and connectivity provide meaningful insights to make the motorcycle experience safer; and the use of natural high-performance biomaterials is prioritised, as is working with ethical suppliers.

Tarform hand builds its motorcycles in Brooklyn, New York. Now available for pre-order, the Luna Racer has a starting price of $24,000, with global deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of 2021.

Don Argento, National Sales Manager, North America Motorcycle, Avon Tyres, said, “We are hugely excited to be working with Tarform and providing Spirit ST tyres for the Luna Racer electric motorcycle. Sustainability is a key focus for Avon Tyres and this project represents an important step in aligning ourselves with, and directly contributing to, a leading force in more environmentally friendly processes.”

Taras Kravtchouk, Founder, Tarform, said, “The Tarform Luna Racer is an homage to the Café Racer culture from the UK which inspired a new generation to get into motorcycling. Partnering with Avon Tyres was an easy decision to make, considering their century-old heritage, reliability and performance that has equipped many classic machines. We are proud to enter a new era of motorcycling and work with Avon Tyres to accelerate the transition towards sustainable mobility.”

* All performance figures quoted are as provided by Tarform and have not in any way been validated or otherwise verified by and/or on behalf of Avon Tyres.

For more Avon Tyres news check out our dedicated page Avon Tyres UK

or head to the official Avon Tyres UK website visit www.avontyres.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

