IAM RoadSmart, the UK’s largest independent road safety charity, has today announced the dates for its 2021 programme of popular Skills Days, which allow drivers and motorcyclists the chance to learn valuable handling skills from qualified instructors while driving their own cars or riding their own motorcycles on a race circuit.

Taking place at Thruxton in Hampshire, Mallory Park in Leicestershire and Croft in Darlington during the summer and autumn, the sessions are open to both IAM RoadSmart members and the general public – and allow attendees a rare chance to learn about handling and precision driving and riding on a race circuit, and to develop new skills that will help ensure both safety and enjoyment on public roads.

Drivers and riders will either work one-to-one with an instructor, or as part of a small group, and will be given the opportunity to fully understand what their car or motorcycle is capable of.

Attendees will have the chance to develop new skills in the following areas:

Information – vision and lines, head up – eyes on main beam

Position and steering – how vehicle position/steering affects control

Speed – brake smoothly and progressively

Gear – be in a responsive gear for the circumstances

Acceleration – throttle control, plan to be on a positive throttle in bends

The 2021 schedule for Skills Days is as follows:

Thruxton

18th May (Motorcycle)

26th May (Motorcycle)

22nd June (Motorcycle)

12th July (Car)

13th July (Motorcycle)

20th July (Ladies’ Motorcycle Day)

24th August (Motorcycle)

6th September (Car)

7th September (Motorcycle)

20th September (Motorcycle)

Croft

29th June (Car)

30th June (Motorcycle)

Mallory Park

6th July (Motorcycle)

IAM RoadSmart Motorcycle Skills Days are £149 each (full day), Car Skills Days £135 each (half day).

Tony Greenidge, IAM RoadSmart Chief Executive Officer, said: “Drivers and motorcycle riders rarely get the chance to fully explore what their car or bike is capable of. Nor do they get the opportunity to learn practical, everyday tips from experts within a racing circuit environment.

“Our Skills Days provide the perfect chance to enjoy the art and fun of driving and riding as well as to develop important new safety skills. It’s no wonder they’re so popular with both experienced and highly knowledgeable IAM RoadSmart members and those who are just starting out on their advanced learning journey.”

For more information visit https://www.iamroadsmart.com/skills-day. To book a place call 0300 303 1134.

