Bookings for motorbike track days are up by 49% in June compared to 12 months ago, as lockdown restrictions are slowly eased, reports TrackDays.co.uk, a leading track day provider.

The surge back to the track also shows no sign of slowing down in July, with many motorbike track day events already fully booked.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “Each event can take between 90 and 120 bikes and we’ve got almost 40 events in July alone, so you can see just how busy it is.

“The huge surge in bookings shows how keen our customers are to get back on the track following months of lockdown.

“I’ve no doubt that the summer months overall will be very busy as riders look to make up for the lost track time and get some much-needed practice, so my advice is to book early to secure a space.”

Circuits available for motorbike track days with TrackDays.co.uk include Oulton Park, Mallory Park, Snetterton, Brands Hatch, Cadwell Park and Lydden Hill, to name but a few.

Dan added: “With the possibility that road traffic levels could surpass that of pre-lockdown, then a motorbike track day at a race circuit provides a good way to escape the stresses caused by the increasing traffic congestion.

“Longer term, we also expect motorbike track days to continue to rise significantly in popularity, as recent research shows an increase in people looking to buy motorbikes to avoid using public transport.

“These new owners will soon discover that a track day is one of the best ways to see what their machine is capable of.”

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, or to book at motorbike track day in the UK or in Europe, visit www.trackdays.co.uk