Internationally renowned custom house Bad Winners have released their new purpose designed ‘Motokit’ for the Royal Enfield 650 TWINS range. Crafted and produced by Bad Winners in their Parisian workshop, this kit has been specifically designed to fit the 650 Continental and 650 Interceptor.

Back in 2019 Bad Winners took up the challenge given to them by Royal Enfield to design and craft a unique custom bike based on the 650 Interceptor. While the order was for one unique custom build, it seemed the logical next step for Bad Winners to independently develop a replica Motokit version which could then be bought and self-assembled at home by any Royal Enfield Twins owner.

Bad Winners’ motivation behind the development of the MotoKit was to add elements of their own signature custom build style to optimize the style of the 650 Twins and refine the riding experience, while bringing a contemporary touch and a premium finish to both the Twins models that have already become timeless classics.

At the front of the motorcycle, a Renthal Streetbar has been installed and customised to accommodate six push buttons and an adaptive electronics box to connect to the vehicle’s original wiring loom. A discreet and elegant Tiny Speedo Motogadget replaces the original speedometer, as do new Oberon Performance mirrors. In a continued effort to sharpen the look, the front end of the vehicle was fitted with a Koso Thunderbolt headlight to enhance the bespoke headlight shell. The turn signals have been replaced and are cleverly placed in the Bad Winners headlight mounts.

It is, however, the rear of the vehicle that presents the most notable modifications. Without changing the overall geometry of the motorcycle, kit owners are directed to cut the original rear buckle in order to install a new one that will shorten the seat by 5cm. The seat, in imitation leather or real leather (optional), is also handmade by Bad Winners, as are the mudguard and plate holder that are included in the kit. The rear light has also been replaced by an LED system that fits into the extension of the seat.

The mechanical aspect of the vehicle has also been customised thanks to the Performance Kit and the Suspension Kit that optimize comfort and riding precision.

The Performance Kit offers a choice of three different exhausts: a pair of S&S slip ons, the S&S 2-in-1 exhaust system or a pair of Spark classic silencers. The air filter and holder have been replaced with an S&S filter. The kit also includes a Dynojet power commander with a pre-configured mapping to optimize the functioning of all the kit’s elements.

Finally, the front and rear suspensions have also been replaced. The front fork is equipped with a YSS upgrade kit, while we offer a choice of three different rear shocks: Bitubo rear shock, YSS Nitro rear shock or YSS Nitro cylinder rear shock.

This Motokit is available in 4 mini-kits: Front kit / Seat kit / Suspension kit / Performance kit. It is sold as a whole kit, but each mini-kit is also available individually. The custom parts that were developed for this project are also sold individually in the Bad Winners store.

