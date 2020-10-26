Yamaha Motor Europe are delighted to announce that the bLU cRU programme will continue its support for Bahattin Sofuoğlu for the 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, following a highly successful 2020 campaign in which he was crowned the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Challenge Champion.

In 2020, Turkish youngster Sofuoğlu scored a pair of stellar victories at Jerez and the second Aragòn round, and was a consistent podium threat throughout, racking up one pole position, four rostrums and eight top-five finishes on his way to third in the final standings.

The 18-year-old will remain with the Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team for 2021 and has title aspirations, using the experience gained from his two full seasons in the championship, as well as the continued support of the bLU cRU programme.

Sofuoğlu will be one of two supported riders in WorldSSP300 for next season, with a second to be announced shortly. Meanwhile, Yamaha will also focus on bringing new young talents to the championship through the 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, which will run at six FIM Superbike World Championship rounds and is now open for registration to any riders aged 12 to 20 wanting to take their first step on the Road to WorldSBK.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu

Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team

“İt was a good year with the Yamaha bLU cRU programme for me, and all the bLU cRU staff helped develop me as a rider. The past season has made me feel like a more complete package and my confidence has been really high. I finished third in the WorldSSP300 championship, and now my focus is on training as much as possible to challenge for the title, and together with Yamaha, I hope I can achieve this.”

Alberto Barozzi

Yamaha Motor Europe bLU cRU Racing Manager

“It was a really competitive Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Challenge this year. The five bLU cRU boys did a great job, I’m proud to say ‘bravi’ to Bahattin, Unai, Ton, Alvaro and Alan – it has been an emotional season. Bahattin was this year’s bLU cRU Challenge champion and he impressed everyone in the paddock with third in the final standings. I’m very happy that he decided to continue on this path, he has a good chance to compete for the title in 2021 with the Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team. He will form the first part of our very exciting WorldSSP300 bLU cRU line-up for 2021 and we are looking forward to seeing what can be achieved.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





