Last lap incident did not prevent Baldassari to claim his first WorldSSP victory in Race 1.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) took his first WorldSSP victory on his debut in the category. He became the seventh rider to win on their debut, following the path of 2020 WorldSSP Champion Andrea Locatelli who had won his first race. While fighting for the win with Aegerter, Baldassari had a major save after almost losing the front of his bike at the final corner of the final lap: “In the last corners, I risked two times to crash and then in the last corner I completely lost the front. In the end, I recover the bike and I passed Dominique. I don’t know how we managed not to crash. It was a great start of the season for sure.”

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Team) claimed second position after having lost precious time in an incident with Baldassari in the last corner of the race: “The last corner was critical, and we were fighting until the end. Baldassari lost the front, touching me a little bit on my shoulder. I went off the track and could go on and finish second. These 20 points are nice to take.”

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) completd the podium in third as he finished 5.7s ahead of Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team): “I’m happy. I tried my best, but I did some mistakes. The team did a great job. During the test, we had a big problem and they managed to found solution. I’ll try to do better results tomorrow.”

Rookie Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) finished in fifth place for his first race in the category as the Ducati Panigale V2 made its WorldSSP debut. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) completes the top six for the new MV Agusta F3 800 RR after a strong showing, just a second away from Bulega. With Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) claiming seventh position, all five manufacturers on the 2022 grid finished inside the top seven for the official debuts of the Supersport “Next Generation”.

WorldSSP Results Race 1

1. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team)

2. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.239s

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +1.165s

4. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) +6.875s

5. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +9.092s

6. Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +10.194s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 1)

1. Lorenzo Baldassari (ITA) Yamaha (25 points)

2. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (20 points)

3. Can Once (TUR) Kawasaki (16 points)

WorldSSP Results Tissot Superpole

1. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) 1’52.706s

2. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.344s

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.422s

