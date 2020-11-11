Following the popularity of its 10% discount scheme for key workers, Super Soco is extending the offer to all customers across the UK for the duration of England’s second lockdown. The unique offer is applicable to the entire Super Soco range, from the sporty TC Max to the new maxi scooter-inspired CPx.

Launched back in April to help key workers avoid public transport during their commute, Super Soco’s 10% discount scheme has seen the likes of doctors, nurses, police officers and other essential personnel discover the clean, green, cost-effective and Covid-secure benefits of commuting by electric motorcycle.

As England enters its second national lockdown, Britain’s most popular electric motorcycle brand has made the decision to extend the offer to all customers UK-wide. Anyone in England, Scotland, Wales or The Channel Islands can now claim 10% discount on any model in the Super Soco range, including the TC Max, TC, TS, CUx and CPx. The scheme will be available for the duration of the lockdown.

The Super Soco product line-up is ideal for both existing riders looking for a cost-effective commuter and non-motorcyclists alike, with the entire range capable of being ridden with just a CBT or, for car licences issued prior to 2001, with no additional training.

The rechargeable batteries in Super Soco bikes are removable with carry handles, making them easy to charge from any 3 pin socket in the home, garage or workplace. This completely eliminates the need to stop and fuel up at petrol stations, ensuring Super Soco riders’ journeys are both self-contained and self-sufficient.

The find your nearest Super Soco dealer and take advantage of the 10% discount scheme, visit https://supersoco.co.uk/#dealers

Andy Fenwick, Super Soco UK, added “Our 10% key worker discount scheme has been incredibly popular and we are really pleased to now be expanding that offer out further to all customers. The range of Super Soco machines are ideal for new and existing riders alike, providing them with a self-isolated, cost-effective and green method of commuting and travelling.”

For more information on Super Soco visit supersoco.co.uk/

