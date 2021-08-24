Welcome back, Alvaro! Bautista to rejoin the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team in the 2022 WorldSBK season

Alvaro Bautista will return to defend the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team colours aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R in the 2022 WorldSBK season.

After becoming World Champion in the 125cc class in 2006 with 8 wins and a total of 14 podiums, Alvaro Bautista took part in the 250cc World Championship in the following three seasons, scoring 8 wins and a total of 24 podiums.

The Spanish rider – born in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo, Spain) on November 21, 1984 – landed in MotoGP in 2010 (scoring three podiums between 2012 and 2014) before climbing aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In his debut season in WordSBK (2019) with the Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team, he obtained 16 victories (24 podiums in total), finishing second in the championship standings.

With Bautista replacing Scott Redding, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati would like to thank the English rider for the results obtained since 2020 and wish him the best of luck for his future career, with the certainty of still fighting together for a remarkable goal at the end of the current season.

