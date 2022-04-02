Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The brand new INTREPID II features a design engineered for adventure and comfort.

The helmet features an internal drop down sun visor, detachable peak, Pinlock ready shield, removable lining, quick release fastener and upper and lower ventilation system.

Available in Matt Black or Gloss White in sizes from XS-XL.

Find your next adventure with the Spada Intrepid.

For more info check out their UK website: https://www.spadaclothing.co.uk/

