Prepare for summer rides in the new Weise Scout Jacket, which combines classic styling and colours with the comfort of mesh airflow.

Large mesh panels at the front, rear and on each arm deliver maximum airflow, so you will feel as cool as you look.

It’s also built to take the knocks, having gained the higher AA rating for protection, with CE-approved shoulder, elbow and back armour.

Adjustment at the waist and on the sleeves reduces billowing, while stretch panels at the upper rear torso and elbows give freedom of movement on the bike.

A connection zip with its own stretch panel can be used to attach the jacket to matching Scout Mesh Jeans, or any other trousers in the Weise range.

Two external and two internal pockets provide plenty of places for essential items, and reflective elements feature throughout, giving increased visibility in low light.

The Weise® Scout Jacket retails at just £129.99 RRP including VAT, and comes in a choice of classic Black, Olive or Stone colours, in sizes S-5XL. Matching Scout Mesh Jeans, available in black, also cost £129.99 RRP including VAT.

Both are covered by a two-year warranty for complete peace of mind

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for full specifications and dealer list.

