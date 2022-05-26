Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Join the world adventure week and be the first to ride the future of KTM Adventure.

No matter what bike you ride, enter THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK and be amongst the selected few who will get to live a once in a lifetime KTM experience. Pack your panniers and get set to hit the road starting July 4th, 2022.

KTM is proud to announce THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK 2022 prizes

Six top finalists will get to live a unique riding experience the KTM way

A selection of daily prizes are also up for grabs for the greatest adventurers

Download the RISER app and make sure you register for the event now

Spot a point on the map, get on your bike and GO ADVENTURE. Back for 2022, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to hit the open road alongside like-minded adventurers. The main challenge: to complete 1,000 km or more in just a week of riding.

To join, simply download the RISER app, accept THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK in the Upcoming Challenges section and start recording your daily rides.

THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK – Daily Challenges:

// July 4th: Complete a ride and share it using #theworldadventureweek

// July 5th: Ride through an altitude of 890 m

// July 6th: Visit a KTM dealer and post a picture on social media

// July 7th: Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m

// July 8th: Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday

// July 9th: Ride 390 km in one go (+ or – 15 km)

// July 10th: Complete a Pack Ride with at least two friends

For 2022, KTM is proud to confirm a unique main prize for the most adventurous riders. All those riders who complete 1,000 km and at least three out of the seven daily challenges (meaning that UK riders can ‘drop’ the 890m altitude challenge – unless they’re on holiday!), will enter the draw to win a unique KTM experience.

The first five finalists drawn will win a VIP and all expenses paid invitation to join a pure KTM riding activity, where they will get to test the next generation of KTM ADVENTURE machinery in pure Adventure conditions. The special event will take place in Europe and during the second half of the year. A sixth and final spot will be given to the rider with the greatest number of kilometers completed during the week.

All riders who successfully complete 1,000 km or more during the week will receive a personalized award by KTM. For more information and the daily prizes, make sure you check theworldadventureweek.com.

