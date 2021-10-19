Beat London’s Expanding Ulez Charge Zone By Switching To Super Soco

As London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expands on 25 October, thousands of city commuters could be hit with a daily charge of £12.50 if their car or motorcycle does not meet the required standards. One of the best ways to avoid the fee – and save additional money in the long term – is to switch to commuting on a Super Soco electric motorcycle.

As the UK’s best-selling electric motorcycle brand, Super Soco specialises in zero-emission transport that delivers affordable and convenient urban commuting. With potential savings in excess of £3,000 per year, there has never been a better time for city dwellers to make the switch from a fuel-powered vehicle.

From 25 October 2021, London’s ULEZ is expanding from central London to create a single, larger zone up to the inner boundaries of the North and South Circular roads. Anyone travelling in a vehicle that does not meet the required standards for emissions will have to pay £12.50 per day to do so – and unlike the existing Congestion Charge, this includes motorcyclists.

For people working in London and still wishing to commute in a non-compliant car or motorcycle, this could mean paying up to £3,262.50 more per year*, which is a staggering amount on top of other costs including the Congestion Charge, tax, fuel and parking. In contrast, a one-off outlay of just £2,249 could buy a brand-new Super Soco CUx scooter, which is exempt from all charges and road tax, is free to park and costs just 1p per mile to run**.

More and more people are making the switch to electric two-wheelers as they realise not only the lifestyle and financial benefits they offer, but just how accessible they are. All Super Soco models can be ridden upon successful completion of a one-day Compulsory Basic Training course (CBT), and thanks to the lack of gears, the bikes are incredibly simple to operate and ride.

With five 100% electric models in the Super Soco line-up, ranging from the entry-level 50cc-equivalent twist and go CUx scooter and TSx motorcycle to the 125cc-equivalent CPx maxi scooter and TC and TC Max motorcycles, there’s something for every urban commuter’s needs. Each model features easily removable batteries that can be charged from a domestic three-pin plug within 3-4 hours.

Prices range from £2,249 to £4,699 inclusive of 20% discount via the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles Funding (OZEF) grant. For more information on Super Soco or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.supersoco.co.uk

*based on an average working year of 261 days

**Electricity currently costs approximately £0.12 to £0.18 per kWh, so based on charge time the Super Soco CPx costs less than 1p per mile to run.

