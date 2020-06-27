Cameron Beaubier picked up right where he left off at the end of May, the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha rider ending Friday as the fastest of the HONOS Superbike class as round two at Road America kicked off today.

Beaubier was dominant in round one at the end of May, easily winning both HONOS Superbike races after earning pole position and establishing a new track record. And it didn’t take long for Beaubier to re-establish his domination, the four-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion breaking his lap record from round one in the opening session of Road America 2 when he lapped at 2:10.926.

With the second afternoon session wet, Beaubier didn’t even take to the track with his record-setting lap coming on his last lap in the first session.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong ended up second fastest with his 2:13.416 – 2.49 seconds off Beaubier’s best and just ahead of Beaubier’s teammate Jake Gagne, the YZF-R1 rider turning a 2:13.475. Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz was fourth fastest and the last man in the 2:13s with Fong’s teammate Toni Elias ending up fifth.

Supersport qualifying was led by the rider who dominated both races in Road America 1 – HONOS Racing’s Richie Escalante. The Mexico City resident put in a best of 2:19.332 in Q1 to lead M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly, the Floridian .950 of a second off Escalante’s pace. Celtic HSBK’s Brandon Paasch was third fastest with a 2:21.028.

Dominic Doyle is out to show that his double win in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup races at the end of May in Road America 1 were no fluke, besting the first qualifying session today at Road America. Doyle and his BARTCON Racing Kawasaki led Landers Racing’s Rocco Landers by .560 of a second and third-placed Benjamin Gloddy by 2.9 seconds with his 2:39.989 lap.

With the second session wet, the fastest Stock 1000 times came in the first session with Celtic HSBK Racing’s PJ Jacobsen, the man who won the class at Road America 1, ending up on top with his best lap of 2:15.279 – .900 of a second faster than Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen. Michael Gilbert Racing’s Michael Gilbert was third fastest, 1.6 seconds behind Jacobsen.

Landers was fastest in the opening dry session of the Twins Cup class with the afternoon session’s track conditions less than ideal. Landers lapped at 2:30.265 to best Road America 1 double winner Kaleb De Keyrel. Cooper McDonald was third fastest in the opening session.

Superbike

(Yamaha) 2:10.926 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 2:13.416 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 2:13.475 Mathew Scholz (Yamaha) 2:13.613 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 2:14.092 David Anthony (Suzuki) 2:14.340 Josh Herrin (BMW) 2:16.680 Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 2:16.846 Max Flinders (Yamaha) 2:20.396 Jeremy Coffey (BMW) 2:20.412

Supersport Q1

Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 2:19.332 Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 2:20.282 Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 2:21.028 Nate Minster (Yamaha) 2:21.531 Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 2:22.130 Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 2:22.241 Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 2:22.271 Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 2:22.778 Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 2:22.875 Max Angles Fernandez (Yamaha) 2:23.918

Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1

Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 2:39.989 Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 2:40.549 Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 2:42.918 Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 2:44.063 Gus Rodio (Kawasaki) 2:44.318 Daniel Cano Flores (Kawasaki) 2:45.569 Cody Wyman (Yamaha) 2:45.554 Liam Roach (Kawasaki) 2:45.343 Jack Roach (Kawasaki) 2:46.343 Joseph LiMandri Jr. (Kawasaki) 2:46.363

Stock 1000

PJ Jacobsen (Ducati) 2:15.279 Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 2:16.179 Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 2:16.918 Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 2:17.005 Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 2:17.945 Alex Dumas (Suzuki) 2:18.957 Danilo Lewis (BMW) 2:19.964 Travis Wyman (BMW) 2:20.625 Joseph Giannotto (Kawasaki) 2:21.139 Hunter Dunham (Yamaha) 2:21.538

Twins Cup

Chris Parrish (Yamaha) 2:31.700 Jason Madama (Yamaha) 2:32.248 Cooper McDonald (Yamaha) 2:32.671 Hayden Schultz (Yamaha) 2:33.079 Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 2:33.114 Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 2:33.547 Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 2:34.042 Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 2:36.270 Shawn Hill (Yamaha) 2:40.216 Ryne Snooks (Suzuki) 2:40.933

