Iffy conditions ruled the day on a damp Friday at New Jersey Motorsports Park with Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier tip-toeing through the puddles better than the rest to lead the first day of practice and qualifying in the HONOS Superbike class.

Beaubier lapped at 1:23.802 in qualifying practice two to lead M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong by a tick over half a second in perilous conditions with at least two streams running across the track in different spots.

Jake Gagne, on the second Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha, ended the day third fastest, but paid a price for his efforts with a crash early in the final session. Although Gagne limped away from the crash, he was none the worse for wear except for the damage to his YZF-R1. Things then got worse for the Californian when he was DQd from the session because his bike was deemed to be out of MotoAmerica technical control after he rode it back to his garage instead of straight to parc ferme.

Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz was just .07 seconds behind Gagne and just .3 of a second ahead of M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Toni Elias. KWR Ducati’s Kyle Wyman ended the day fifth on his rebuilt Ducati Panigale V4 R after his disastrous weekend in Washington State two weeks ago left him with a lot of repairs.

FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony, his teammate Bradley Ward, Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin, Superbike Underground’s Jeremy Coffey and Thrashed Bike Racing’s Max Flinders rounded out the top 10 from day one.

All five classes faced similar conditions and there were several crashes and near crashes.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly led Supersport Q1 over Celtic HSBK Racing’s Brandon Paasch and N2 Racing’s Xavier Zayat, though Zayat had a crash that ended his day.

Stock 1000 saw Ride HVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander slip in a fast lap right at the end to take the top spot away from Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen.

Rocco Landers rode his Norton Motorsports/Ninja400R/Dr. Farr/Wonder CBD-backed Kawasaki to the fastest lap of the Liqui Moly Junior Cup, a 1:32.723, to best Bauce Racing/CyberSafe Solutions/JL62 Racing’s Joseph LiMandri Jr in Q1 with LiMandri suffering a crash after his best lap. Third fastest was BARTCON Racing’s Dominic Doyle, the South African having the save of the day when he was completely off the side of his Ninja 400, went on to the grass and rode the bike to a stop without tipping over.

Twins Cup Q1 was the final session of the day and was led by Landers and his SportbikeTrackGear.comRoadracingworld.com Suzuki over Hayden Schultz Racing’s Hayden Schultz and Trackworx Motorsports’ Teagg Hobbs.

Superbike Q2

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.802 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.303 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.504 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.883 Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.061 David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:25.482 Bradley Ward (Kawasaki) 1:25.646 Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:26.364 Jeremy Coffey (BMW) 1:27.516 Max Flinders (Yamaha) 1:28.639

Supersport Q1

Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:26.555 Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:26.657 Xavier Zayat (Yamaha) 1:26.958 Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 1:27.051 Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:27.604 Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:27.656 Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 1:27.929 Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 1:30.070 Nate Minster (Yamaha) 1:30.545 Jaret Nassaney (Suzuki) 1:30.956

Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1

Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 1:32.723 Joseph LiMandri Jr. (Kawasaki) 1:33.642 Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 1:34.090 Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 1:34.188 Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 1:34.541 David Kohlstaedt (Kawasaki) 1:34.567 Blake Davis (Kawasaki) 1:34.676 Jack Roach (Kawasaki) 1:35.727 Cody Wyman (Yamaha) 1:36.687 Liam Grant (Kawasaki) 1:36.908

Stock 1000 QP2

Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 1:25.009 Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:25.069 Travis Wyman (BMW) 1:25.742 Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 1: 25.749 Ashton Yates (Honda) 1:26.301 Danilo Lewis (BMW) 1:27.506 Jeremy Cook (BMW) 1:28.586 Joseph Giannotto (Kawasaki) 1:30.440 Corey Heflin (Yamaha) 1:31.915 Josh Gerardot (Kawasaki) 1: 32.155

Twins Cup Q1

Rocco Landers (Suzuki) 1:30.497 Hayden Schultz (Yamaha) 1:31.450 Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 1:32.195 Trevor Standish (Suzuki) 1:33.470 Ryan Max Johnson (Yamaha) 1:34.287 Dominic Doyle (Suzuki) 1:34.797 Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 1:36.346 Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 1:35.352 Corey Hart (Suzuki) 1:36.741 Paul Hopkins (Suzuki) 1:36.973