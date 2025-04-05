Beaubier Leads Day One As Superbikes Are Back In Action At Barber Motorsports Park

It’s Cameron Beaubier, Bobby Fong, And Sean Dylan Kelly In Superbike Q1 As Superbike Action Begins In Alabama.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier got his 2025 season off to a fast start as he led both sessions on Friday at Barber Motorsports Park, earning provisional pole heading into tomorrow’s final qualifying and race one.

Beaubier’s best lap came late in the session on his 18th lap with the five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion ripping off a 1:22.871 to lead Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Bobby Fong by .484 of a second.

Beaubier’s best was .836 of a second off Jake Gagne’s Superbike lap record for 2022.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly ended up third fastest in his first non-testing outing on the team’s GSX-R1000 R. Kelly was .798 off Beaubier’s best and just .004 of a second ahead of his teammate Richie Escalante. Advertisement

Fifth fastest on day one at Barber was lap record holder Gagne on the Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing YZF-R1. Gagne was the last rider within the same second as Beaubier.

Defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Josh Herrin was a tick over a second slower than Beaubier in his first day with the number one plate on his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati.

Real Steel Honda’s Hayden Gillim was seventh fastest with Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates eighth on his Honda CBR 1000RR-R SP.

BPR Racing Yamaha’s Bryce Kombau and Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach rounded out the top 10.

Superbike Q2 will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with Superbike Race One slated for a 4:10 p.m. start

Motovation Supersport – The Champ’s On Top

Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz doesn’t appear to be feeling the weight of his new number-one plate as the defending series champion led the way in today’s Supersport Q1 at Barber Motorsports Park.

Scholtz rode his new Yamaha YZF-R9 to a 1:25.865 to lead his teammate Blake Davis by half a second.

Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s PJ Jacobsen, last year’s championship runner-up, was third fastest and just .037 of a second behind Davis. Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott was fourth fastest.

BPR Racing Yamaha’s Josh Hayes rounded out the top five with the ageless four-time AMA Superbike Champion just a second off Scholtz’s best.

Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul – Di Mario Starts It Off

Warhorse Ducati/American Racing’s Alessandro Di Mario led the way in Q1 for the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul on Friday at Barber, with his 1:35.524 earning him provisional pole position heading into Saturday morning’s Q2.

Di Mario, who won race one at Circuit of The Americas last weekend, bested COTA’s race-two winner Bodie Paige with the 14-year-old CTR/D&D Cycles-backed Australian ending up second and a tick over a second slower than Di Mario.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hank Vossberg was third fastest with Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing’s Sam Drane ending the session in fourth.

SC-Project Twins Cup – More Di Mario

Robem Engineering’s Alessandro Di Mario is pulling double duty this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, with the Kentuckian racing in the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul and the SC-Project Twins Cup. So far, it doesn’t seem to be affecting Di Mario as he ended up earning provisional pole for both classes.

In the SC-Project Twins Cup Q1, Di Mario was dominant, leading the qualifier by 1.7 seconds over Speeddemon Racing’s Logan Cunnison after turning a 1:29.109 on his 13th lap.

Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle ended the day third with championship points leader Matthew Chapin fourth on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki GSX-8R.

Karns/TST Industries’ Levi Badie rounded out the top five on his Suzuki GSX-8R

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. Knebel Steps Up

The Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. class began its first race in the post-Mikayla Moore era with everyone hopeful of taking Moore’s spot as the champion of the class.

The first person to step up? Kira Knebel, who earned three podiums en route to third in the 2024 championship. Knebel led last year’s championship runner-up Camille Conrad by 2.8 seconds in Q1, turning a 1:48.523 to Conrad’s 1:51.334. Shea MacGregor, Miranda Cain and Cassie Creer rounded out the top five on Friday afternoon with second through fifth separated by just a tick over half a second.

