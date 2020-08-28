Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier did today what he’s done all season in the HONOS Superbike class. He ended the Official Dunlop MotoAmerica Dunlop Test at the Ridge Motorsports Park on top of the timesheets.

Beaubier, who comes into this weekend’s Komatsu MotoAmerica Superbikes at the Ridge with seven wins in the eight races thus far, lapped at a best of 1:41.084. His fast time came in the second of four sessions with the four-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion electing to sit out the final session. Beaubier’s best eclipsed his best from a private test session earlier in the year.

“It was a good day overall,” Beaubier said. “The bike is working well and I’m enjoying riding here. Jake (Gagne) is going fast and so is Matty (Scholtz). Today’s test will be a good lead into the weekend and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Beaubier’s teammate Jake Gagne ended up second best, despite a crash in the second session. Gagne’s best was a 1:41.686 from session three.

Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz ended the day third fastest, the South African turning in a 1:41.903. He joined Beaubier and Gagne as the only riders to crack into the 1:41s.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Toni Elias was fourth fastest with his 1:42.889, narrowly ahead of his teammate Bobby Fong. Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin ended the day sixth fastest. M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Alex Dumas was seventh fastest on his Stock 1000-spec GSX-R1000.

Celtic HSBK Racing’s Italian import Lorenzo Zanetti was eighth fastest in his MotoAmerica debut, 2.8 seconds off Beaubier’s best. FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony and Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen rounded out the top 10.

In Supersport action, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly led championship leader Richie Escalante by .787 of a second after the four sessions. Celtic HSBK Racing’s Brandon Paasch finished the day third fastest.

Twins Cup testing was dominated by Roadracing World Young Gun Rocco Landers, the Oregonian over two seconds clear of Robem Engineering’s Toby Khamsouk. Syndicate Racing’s Jason Madama was third fastest.

The fastest of the Liqui Moly Junior Cup entries at the test was led by Celtic HSBK Racing’s Sam Lochoff with his 1:54.635 – a tick faster than Landers.

Superbike

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:41.084 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:41.686 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:41.903 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:42.554 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:42.581 Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:43.696 Alex Dumas (Suzuki) 1:43.822 Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati) 1:43.911 David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:44.088 Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:44.211

Supersport

Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:45.122 Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:45.909 Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:46.077 Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 1:46.754 Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 1:46.869

Twins Cup

Rocco Landers (Suzuki) 1:49.322 Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 1:51.425 Jason Madama (Yamaha) 1:51.519 Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 1:52.016 Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 1:52.434

Liqui Moly Junior Cup