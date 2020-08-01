Richie Escalante Leads Supersport Class.

The second of two HONOS Superbike sessions on Friday afternoon at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta was a stop-and-start affair with rain, lightning and finally more rain bringing a premature end to the day. That meant the quickest lap of the day was set in the dry morning session with defending four-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier leading the way on the opening day in Georgia.

Beaubier, who had mechanical issues early in the morning session, didn’t waste much time in getting to the top of the timesheets when he returned to the track. It was on his 10th lap that he did his best time, a 1:25.380. That put him .346 of a second ahead of Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African a similar difference ahead of Beaubier’s Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha teammate Jake Gagne. M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Toni Elias and Bobby Fong ended the morning session fourth and fifth.

Scholtz was fastest in the wet session, though Beaubier and Gagne didn’t bother going out in the wet conditions.

HONOS Kawasaki’s Richie Escalante, the only rider who remains undefeated in the MotoAmerica Series thus far in 2020, picked up where he left off from Road America – at the top. Escalante led the qualifying session on Friday, besting M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly by .122 of a second. Altus Motorsports’ Kevin Olmedo ended the day third, .883 of a second behind Escalante.

Rocco Landers dropped under his own lap record in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup class, the talented youngster riding his Norton Motorsports/Ninja400R/Dr. Farr/Wonder C-backed Kawasaki Ninja 400 to a best lap of 1:41.901. That earned Landers a new lap record but very little breathing room as BARTCON Racing’s Dominic Doyle was nipping at his heels and just .035 of a second behind his rival. Celtic HSBK Racing’s Samuel Lochoff was third fastest, besting Quarterley Racing/On Track Development’s Benjamin Gloddy and Blake Davis Racing’s Blake Davis, the just-turned-14-year-old Davis making his MotoAmerica debut.

Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen rode his Suzuki GSX-R1000 to the fastest lap of the day in the Stock 1000 class, the South African ripping off a 1:27.777 to lead Disrupt Racing/CCFOfficesolutions.com’s Geoff May, who was making his 2020 debut in the MotoAmerica Series. Ride HVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander ended the day third.

With the second session wet, 1-833-CJKNOWS Accident & Injury Law’s Kaleb De Keyrel led the dry Twins Cup Practice 1 session, the Minnesotan leading Roadracing World Young Guns/Sportbiketrackgear.com’s Rocco Landers by .430 of a second. Brittenum Construction/Hayden Schultz Racing’s Hayden Schultz ended the session with the third fastest time.

Superbike Practice 1

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:25.380 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:25.726 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:25.771 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:26.351 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:26.544 David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:27.612 Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:27.873 Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:28.827 Bradley Ward (Kawasaki) 1:28.916 Max Flinders (Yamaha) 1:31.580

Supersport Qualifying 1

Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:29.475 Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:29.597 Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 1:30.358 Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 1:30.523 Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:30.718 Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:31.114 Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 1:31.130 Max Angeles Fernandez (Yamaha) 1:31.427 Xavier Zayat (Yamaha) 1:31.846 Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 1:31.847

Stock 1000 Qualifying Practice 2

Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:27.777 Geoff May (Kawasaki) 1:28.019 Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 1:28.168 Alex Dumas (Suzuki) 1:28.429 Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 1:28.747 Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 1:28.766 Travis Wyman (BMW) 1:29.390 Christian Crosslin (Kawasaki) 1:30.030 Ashton Yates (Honda) 1:30.082 Danilo Lewis (BMW) 1:30.301

Twins Cup Practice 1

Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 1:35.570 Rocco Landers (Suzuki) 1:36.000 Hayden Schultz (Yamaha) 1:36.588 Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 1:37.008 Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 1:37.361 Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 1:37.406 Chris Parrish (Yamaha) 1:37.829 Cooper McDonald (Yamaha) 1:38.565 Jason Madama (Yamaha) 1:39.041 Joseph Blasius (Suzuki) 1:39.238

Liqui Moly Junior Cup Qualifying 1