It’s a bit early to say that someone will step up to challenge Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier this weekend at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, but at least there are a few within striking distance after the first day of practice and qualifying.

Beaubier topped the HONOS Superbike time sheets with his 1:40.861, which puts him .448 of a second ahead of his teammate Jake Gagne and .994 of a second clear of Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz. The rest were close, but only to each other as those top three were the only ones within a second of the four-time and defending MotoAmerica Superbike Champion.

Scheibe Racing BMW’s Josh Herrin was putting in maximum effort with a few off-track excursions to end up fourth fastest, marginally ahead of One Cure/KWR Ducati’s Kyle Wyman and M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong and Toni Elias with .362 of a second separating fourth (Herrin) through seventh (Elias).

FLY Racing ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony, Celtic HSBK Racing’s Jake Lewis (in his first ride on the team’s Ducati Panigale V4 R) and Anthony’s teammate Bradley Ward rounded out the top 10.

Beaubier is the Superbike lap record holder at PittRace with his 1:39.472 set in Superpole last year.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly led Supersport Q1, just .191 of a second ahead of HONOS Kawasaki’s Richie Escalante, the winner of five of the first six races. Third place was a surprise with Northeast Cycle Outlet Racing’s Benjamin Smith third fastest in his home race.

Dominic Doyle rode the BARTCON Racing Kawasaki Ninja 400 to the fastest lap of the day in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup class, the South African besting series rival Rocco Landers by .606 of a second. Benjamin Gloddy ended day one in third.

The opening day of Stock 1000 action was led by Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen by a whisker .072 of a second over Travis Wyman Racing’s Travis Wyman. Championship leader Corey Alexander was third fastest on the Ride HVMC Racing Kawasaki.

Rocco Landers led the Twins Cup Q1 session, which ended the opening day at PittRace. Landers was .860 of a second clear of points leader Kaleb De Keyrel and .913 ahead of Cooper McDonald.

Superbike Q1

Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:40.861 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:41.309 Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:41.620 Josh Herrin (BMW) 1:42.004 Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:42.145 Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 1:42.336 Toni Elias (Suzuki) 1:42.366 David Anthony (Suzuki) 1:43.538 Jake Lewis (Ducati) 1:43.948 Bradley Ward (Kawasaki) 1:44.259

Supersport Q1

Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:44.436 Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 1:44.627 Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:45.571 Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 1:45.785 Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 1:45.794 Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 1:45.882 Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 1:46.477 Max Angles (Yamaha) 1:47.449 Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 1:47.641 Xavier Zayat (Yamaha) 1:47.800

Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1

Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 1:55.002 Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 1:55.608 Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 1:56.194 Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 1:56.349 Gus Rodio (Kawasaki) 1:57.308 Blake Davis (Kawasaki) 1:57.391 Cody Wyman (Yamaha) 1:57.745 Isaiah Burleson (Kawasaki) 1:1:57.869 David Kohlstaedt (Kawasaki) 1:58.178 Joseph LiMandri Jr. (Kawasaki) 1:58.667

Stock 1000

Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:43.824 Travis Wyman (BMW) 1:43.896 Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 1:44.141 Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 1:44.740 Alex Dumas (Suzuki) 1:44.904 Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 1:45.214 Ashton Yates (Honda) 1:46.295 Calvin Crosslin (Yamaha) 1:46.295 Hunter Dunham (Yamaha) 1:48.636 Corey Heflin (Yamaha) 1:49.258

Twins Cup Q1