Become An Mxgp Vip In 2021 With Your Very Own Vip Gold Skybox Pass!

Infront Moto Racing is pleased to announce the opening of the VIP GOLD SKYBOX online sales for the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship season.

Each VIP GOLD SKYBOX pass holder has the occasion to feel the thrilling and adrenaline-fuelled weekend and get closer to the action than ever before with the MXGP most exclusive ticket available.

At each round you can get access to the most premium areas of the MXGP venue, including paddock access, getting closer to the teams and riders with a better look at what goes on behind-the-scenes at the races, along with the VIP Gold Skybox Restaurant, where you will be invited to enjoy amazing food as divine breakfast and gourmet buffet lunch as well as the finest range of wines.

Not to forget is the famous MXGP own access to Skybox Terrace, which offers the most stunning views and a front-row spot to feel the pre-race atmosphere and to watch the gate drop!

The MXGP VIP GOLD SKYBOX tickets are available for the European stops of the FIM Motocross World Championship 2021 as well as Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations which will take place in Imola, Italy.

In addition, the VIP CAMPING pass also allows to park your camper/motorhome in most privileged spot nearby the paddock at the selected MXGP events.

Don’t miss out as you will not get this experience elsewhere, join us for an unforgettable weekend at European rounds of FIM Motocross World Championship.

Get ahead of the action and purchase your exclusive VIP GOLD SKYBOX pass.

Click on the ‘VIP’ sections on MXGP.com homepage calendar for more details. You will find a VIP link to click on next to each event available.

