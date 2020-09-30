As this epic season of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship heats up, the action will soon head to Belgium for this year’s penultimate triple-header, as Lommel is set to host the Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders, MXGP of Limburg and the MXGP of Lommel.

The deep sand of Lommel has been a staple of the MXGP calendar for many years – always one to guarantee the deepest ruts, the best atmosphere, and the best racing of the entire year, with many riders extremely keen to get on the podium at a track considered to be one of the toughest sand tracks in the world.

The Belgian Grand Prix was initially scheduled to take place at the beginning of August but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent safety restrictions the event was postponed and later announced as one of the selected few venues to host a special triple-header this season.

The Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders, MXGP of Limburg and the MXGP of Lommel, will now take place on the 17th-18th October, the 20th-21st October and the 24th-25th October.

Infront Moto Racing has been in close cooperation with the local authorities, Sport Vlaanderen and event organizer GP Limburg to run one of the best events of the season, though despite all the efforts and keeping in mind the current safety requirements and restrictions, the possibility of welcoming fans to the Lommel circuit will not be possible during the three GPs in 2020, thus the Lommel triple header will run behind closed doors.

Though fans will still be able to watch all the action unfold during the Belgian triple-header from the comfort of their homes with MXGP-TV.com, which will air all the races LIVE, including the EMX, MX2 and MXGP races.

MXGP is eager to finally return to Lommel, the home of many of the MXGP teams and riders, in order to find out which riders in each category will be declared as the Sand Kings!

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



