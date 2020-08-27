Bell Qualifier DLX MIPS Street Motorcycle Helmet Review. Packed with features from the Star line!

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the 2020 Bell Street Qualifier DLX MIPS motorbike helmet.

It is a very well spec’d mid-range motorbike helmet with bluetooth ready com port, Protint Photochromic Shield with NutraFog 2 anti-fog coating, an anti-bacterial removable lining and is DOT and ECE approved.

It also comes with a removable wind collar for extra wind noise reduction.

Find out what we think of this cool looking Bell helmet!

