Versatile performance. The new SRT-Modular combines the quality construction of the SRT – fiberglass shell, recessed EPS speaker pockets, a broad range of sizing options and Panovision Class 1 optics – and adds in the versatility and convenience of a modular helmet.

All the protection of a quality full-face when you need it, as well as the ease and accessibility of an open-face for when you want to face the world head-on.

SRT – putting the Sport back in Sport Touring.

SRP: £249.99

1 of 5

For more Bell Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page Bell Helmets UK News

Find a local dealer at www.bellhelmets.co.uk/find-a-retailer/

or head to the official Bell Helmets UK website bellhelmets.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

