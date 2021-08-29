Bell Srt ModularVersatile performance. The new SRT-Modular combines the quality construction of the SRT – fiberglass shell, recessed EPS speaker pockets, a broad range of sizing options and Panovision Class 1 optics – and adds in the versatility and convenience of a modular helmet.

All the protection of a quality full-face when you need it, as well as the ease and accessibility of an open-face for when you want to face the world head-on.

SRT – putting the Sport back in Sport Touring.

SRP: £249.99

