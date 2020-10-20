A long-serving member of the UK’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his dedication to his police and charity work.

PC John Williams, a serving officer with the Greater Manchester Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to policing and charity.

A member of IAM RoadSmart and an F1RST Advanced Driver since 2001, John is now an examiner, maintaining the standards of Advanced Driving and supporting the work of local groups from Bolton to Altrincham and Stockport, among others.

His commitment to road safety began when in his 20s he took the Advanced Driver test with his father. He went on to become an observer with the West Pennine group before becoming an examiner.

Passionate about cars and trucks, he believes improving driving standards is a vital part of making the roads safer.

John said: “I’ve seen first-hand the devastation that comes to families when you have to knock on the door and tell them their loved one isn’t coming home because of a fatal crash.

“I believe improving driver standards makes an important contribution to road safety. Everything I’ve done is to help other people, whether that’s family, friends, colleagues or the public. By volunteering for IAM RoadSmart as an observer and now as an examiner, I hope my commitment is actively making the roads safer for everyone.

Tony Greenidge, IAM RoadSmart’s interim CEO, said: “The work of members like John is vital to helping us achieve our charitable mission to improve road safety. His award is recognition of his dedication and on behalf of IAM RoadSmart, I am delighted to congratulate him on his honour.”

John is one of the 267 examiners IAM RoadSmart’s who all volunteer their time and expertise to help others become better drivers and riders.

IAM RoadSmart is just one of a number of charities John works tirelessly to support in his free time.

