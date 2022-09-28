Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

BeMoto, the BeMoto, the multibike and modified motorbike insurance specialist, is offering the chance to win £1,000 to spend on motorcycle clothing, accessories, training or experiences simply by receiving a quote from them. Riders aged over 18 who obtain a quote directly from BeMoto for an annual policy to cover a motorcycle, multi bike collection, trike, quad or race van between September 25, 2022 and October 31, 2022, will see them automatically entered into its latest BeLotto promotion.

Simply by obtaining an insurance quote from BeMoto, either by visiting www.bemoto.uk or calling 01733 907000 and not through a price comparison site, will see one lucky rider receive a grand prize (see what we did there?) to spend at their chosen motorcycling retail, training or experience outlet based in the UK (subject to terms and conditions).



By offering the prize as credit or vouchers to spend at a UK-based motorcycling company, BeMoto is also hoping the competition provides a bonus for the chosen motorcycling retailer or training venue.



BeMoto Head of Brand & Marketing, Luke Brackenbury, said: “BeMoto was created to help make it easy for bikers to enjoy their passion, which is why we offer such a broad range of products for road and off-road bikes, along with trikes, quads, project bikes and even race vans.



“Our goal with this promotion is that, by obtaining a quote, bikers can see how competitive we can be with regards to the level of cover at the same time as get themselves in the mix to win £1000 to spend on pretty much anything to do with motorcycling. So there’s also a win for the industry as well, as opposed to just giving away a cash incentive.”





Earlier this year, BeMoto gave away a Ducati Panigale V4 S along with a huge prize bundle as part of their first BeLotto draw and then later joined forces with R&G to offer a £300 voucher to spend on its range of crash protection and styling products.

When it comes to Road, Dirt and Track insurance products for riders, find out more about what BeMoto offers at www.bemoto.uk or call 01733 907000.

